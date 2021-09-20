Tyra Banks Trolls DWTS Fans

“Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks has a message for the fans, who notoriously want her fired from the show — she hopes her first outfit during the premiere has them talking over how outrageous it is. We have a feeling that won’t be a problem. Here is what Banks told E’s “Daily Pop” about the premiere episode.

Banks Wants Fans To Think She Has Lost Her Mind





In an interview with “Daily Pop” ahead of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premiere, Banks said that for season 30, it’s go big or go home.

“We gotta go big, I mean, it’s [season] 30!” said Banks, adding that “It’s important to do things loud and splashy.”

“The first outfit I’m gonna have on, they gonna be like, ‘Tyra’s lost her mind.’ And I think it’s important to lose your mind when it’s season 30 … have people on their phones being like, ‘She done lost her mind, turn on the TV!'”

Banks Also Said It’s Important to Her To Be More Transparent With the Audience

Banks was asked by “Daily Pop” host Justin Sylvester about the infamous flub from season 29 where she announced the wrong couple was in safe. She said that if something like that happens in season 30, she wants to be “more transparent” with the viewers about what is happening.

“I think I oughta be a little bit more honest with the audience. With ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I have to be more transparent, so I have to say , ‘This card is wrong, do you see the card? Do you see what that says? It’s wrong. But it’s OK, we’re gonna keep it moving.’ I think the audience deserves it and I think I deserve it too,” said Banks.

Sylvester also wanted to know if Banks misses being on the fashion runway. Banks, who stands at 5’10” tall, was a highly sought-after fashion model in the 1990s, booking 25 shows at Paris Fashion Week during her first runway season, according to Yahoo Movies. But does she miss the runway? The answer was a big “hell no.”

“Hell no, I don’t miss being on no damn runway! I did that for so, so long. I don’t miss it, child. I remember back in the day sometimes after I retired I would go to fashion shows and sit in the front row and I felt like a weirdo … I don’t need to be here, I need to be at home,” said Banks, but then she admitted that she has thought about coming out of retirement in order to send a message about what models can look like.

“I actually am thinking about going back on the runway. It’s not that I miss it, I think it’s a little bit of a message of like, ‘Yeah, you can be thicker. You can be almost 50 — I’m 47 years old — and you can still represent that,'” said Banks, adding that she’s proud of Victoria’s Secret for finally getting with the times and doing away with its “Angels” spokesmodels and replacing them with its “VS Collective” program.

It’s about time,” said Banks.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

