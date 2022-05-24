Fans Think Tyra Banks is Indicating She’s Done With DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” fans think host Tyra Banks has indicated she’s done with the show because of her lack of social media posts about it. Since the move to Disney Plus was announced, Banks has not reacted to that or any other “Dancing With the Stars” news.

Here is what fans are saying:

Banks Has Been Conspicuously Quiet on Social Media

On Reddit, fans are wondering if Banks is indicating she’s done with “Dancing With the Stars” because she hasn’t been posting about anything related to the show on social media.

“Tyra has yet to make a reaction of the show moving to [Disney Plus]. Telling?” wrote one fan, to which another replied, “Hopefully that’s because she’s not making the move with the show.”

Another fan wrote, “I think she’s done. She was unpopular, and probably will cost more than Disney+ wants to pay her. In addition, this is their chance to revamp the show, so they may want to start fresh. I noticed last season she didn’t have the same enthusiasm as S29.”

This comes on the heels of a report from The Sun that Banks is done at the show, with a source telling the paper, “There is no official decision on who will be hosting next season but it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back. Which would be a network decision, not her decision.”

“Production has been a mess, with no clear direction of where [the show] was going, which is why certain producers have been axed in recent months,” added the source, in reference to executive producer Andrew Llinares leaving the show in March 2022.

The Other Cast Members Have Posted Quite a Bit About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ News

When the news broke that “Dancing With the Stars” was moving to Disney Plus for season 31 and season 32, judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough immediately posted their reactions to Instagram, and nearly every professional dancer on the show posted about it in their Instagram stories.

“Did you hear the news? ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ after 30 seasons on ABC, is moving to Disney Plus. We’re still gonna be live. We’re gonna be the first live streaming competition show in the United States and we’re gonna be on Disney Plus and that’s really exciting,” said Inaba, adding, “‘Dancing With the Stars’ has always been a little bit of a trailblazer.”

Hough echoed her sentiments, writing, “”DWTS has always been a trailblazer. NEW CHAPTER.”

Furthermore, since then, judge Bruno Tonioli told BBC’s “The One Show” that the move is “a big deal” and “very exciting.”

Additionally, many of the pros and judges have also been touting that “Dancing With the Stars” was nominated for two Critics Choice Real TV Awards and one unscripted MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Competition Series.

But Banks’ Instagram has been completely silent about the show, instead posting about her campaign as part of Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS line and her talk at the Bay Path University summit, among other things. Banks hasn’t posted anything about “Dancing With the Stars” since the finale on November 23, and on a post three days after the finale, she told her followers that she was “excited to take you on this new journey” as she launched her new hashtag “Queen of Yellow Hearts.”

Disney has not made any announcement yet regarding what “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 will look like on Disney Plus, or if there will be any personnel changes, though Hough and Tonioli have both indicated that they will be back on the judges’ panel.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Kimmel Makes Fun of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Getting ‘Shuffled Off’ to Disney Plus