Tyra Banks Hits Back at Reports She Doesn’t Want ‘Real Housewives’ on ‘DWTS’

Tyra Banks was welcomed into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom this year as host and as an executive producer. There have since been plenty of rumors about Banks, with one of the most recent ones being she was against the casting of any of the cast members from Real Housewives.

Now, Banks’s longtime publicist Elana Rose told Page Six that those reports are false and her client would never ban the Real Housewives women from competing on DWTS.

“This is 100 percent untrue,” Rose told Page Six. “She’s a huge fan of Housewives and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the Housewives? She has nothing to do with casting.”

Banks Reportedly Loves ‘Real Housewives’

According to her publicist, Banks loves Real Housewives and has “tried to get one of her really good friends on the Housewives!”

Rose also said that Banks watches the shows and loves the series as well as the Bravo network in general.

OK Magazine first reported that Banks declared that she does not want any Real Housewives cast members on the show in the future unless there are no other celebrities who want to be on the show.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom,” a source told OK. “She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed.”

That source also said that Banks is not a fan of the show and did not believe that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice make headlines now.

Banks Was Criticized By ‘Housewives’ Cast Members After the Report Was Released

After the initial report about Banks and the housewives was released, Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter to criticize the DWTS host in a now-deleted tweet reported on by Page Six.

“Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC,” Frankel reportedly wrote. “Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I [heart] has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

She then deleted her comment and tweeted a new one clarifying why it was deleted.

“I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS,” she wrote. “If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny.”

This isn’t the first criticism Banks has received for her job as the host of Dancing With the Stars. Fans have lashed out at the America’s Next Top Model creator multiple times for everything from her outfits to her reportedly taking attention away from the dancers when they talk about their own stories.

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on Monday nights on ABC.

