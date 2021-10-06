Fans Resurface Petition to Have Tyra Banks Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During season 29 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” some fans of the show started a petition to get new host Tyra Banks removed from her position. The viewers were upset with the change from former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and they hoped a petition would get the network to notice their frustrations.

The petition has since resurfaced, most recently during the Monday, October 4 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

The petition, which was posted on change.org has garnered mild support, with 11,198 signatures as of the morning of Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Other fans have started petitions to bring back Tom Bergeron to host alongside Banks or bring back Bergeron and ex-host Erin Andrews and remove Banks completely.

Viewers Want Banks Removed From The Ballroom

The petition is titled simply “Remove Tyra Banks From ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” and the description reads, “Remove Tyra Banks as the host. Restore ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to its former glory.”

Each week when a new episode of “Dancing With the Stars” airs, it seems the petition is shared on Twitter by viewers of the show.

Some add comments to their shares, like this person, who wrote, “She’s gotta go!”

When it comes to why fans want Banks removed from the ballroom, many say they don’t believe she is a good host for the show and treats the ballroom like it’s her personal runway.

“If y’all ever need some mind numbing entertainment, watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for the purpose of how HORRIBLE of a host Tyra Banks is. Home girl can’t even read a teleprompter,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Can you guys please not bring back Tyra Banks next year @dancingabc she’s terrible.”

“@DancingABC we used to truly enjoy watching this show in our household,” another person wrote. “The dancers, the celebrities, the dancing. We faithfully tuned in each week. This season, however, we have stopped. The mockery that @tyrabanks is making of @britneyspears is shameful, degrading & tasteless.”

Banks is sure to show off more costumes in the upcoming week, as “Dancing With the Stars” will air a two-night Disney special that includes both a heroes and a villains night.

Banks Does Not Read The Hate She Receives

Ever since her first appearance as the host of “Dancing With the Stars,” Banks has faced mixed reviews and some backlash from fans.

Banks told Extra in November 2020 that she does not read any of the hate she receives online, and she thinks much of it is misplaced.

“I think a lot of it is that people don’t like change,” she said at the time.

She added later, “I don’t read it.”

On top of not reading the hate, she discussed the season 29 ratings, which were up from season 28 in some cases, and they were impressive for network television. The ratings for season 30, however, have been low, as Heavy reported on October 1.

“The ratings are so huge,” she said. “I get the numbers. I’m a businessperson. It is unprecedented how many people are coming to the show.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

