DWTS Fans Call for Casting Change Following Season 31

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” want changes made ahead of the upcoming season of the show, which is set to air on Disney+ in 2023.

Tyra Banks took over as host of the competition ahead of season 29, taking over from beloved hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Viewers of the show had mixed reactions to the new host.

For season 31, Banks was joined by Alfonso Ribeiro, but some fans still would like to see someone else take over. Banks has been called out by fans for making mistakes on air multiple times in season 31, which is set to end on November 21, 2022.

In a Reddit poll asking, “Would you like Tyra replaced next season?” the majority of respondents answered “yes.”

Fans Have Ideas For a Replacement For Banks

Can we just get rid of Tyra and replace her with Bruno as the host #DWTS — Alyssa Cintron (@acintron_) November 8, 2022

In the replies to the Reddit poll, many fans offered their suggestions as to whom they would like as the host of next season.

“honestly replace her with Shangela,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “She’s actually kind of growing on me. But I’d rather see Cheryl [Burke] or Anna Trebunskaya in that role.”

Burke has expressed interest in hosting the show as recently as October 2022.

Fans on Twitter have also asked for Banks to be replaced.

“Can we just get rid of Tyra and replace her with Bruno [Tonioli] as the host #DWTS,” one tweet reads.

Many people said they are starting to enjoy Banks being the host of the show.

“Tyra is legacy,” one person wrote. “I’m still waiting for her to pull the top model photo pull during elimination. Plus her outfits are amazingly entertaining.”

Some Fans Called Banks Out for Awkward Moments

Some fans have been calling Banks out for awkward moments on the show, including when she touched contestant Trevor Donovan’s underpants during the ’90s Night episode of the show.

Donovan was wearing underwear that read “Trevor,” and Banks loved them.

“That was so inappropriate. You know there would’ve been outrage if the roles were reversed,” one person wrote.

Another comment reads, “ok i get it, but have some self control! if it was the other way around and the male touched the females underwear, it would be a different conversation. he was willing to show his underwear, but that’s no invitation to be touched.”

Some fans stood up for Banks, however.

“I mean Bruno [Tonioli] is constantly touching Derek [Hough] inappropriately and making sexual jokes toward him,” one person wrote. “Val [Chmerkovskiy] touches Alfonso [Ribeiro] inappropriately pretty regularly. I feel like a lot of the people on the show are just handsy and inappropriate … and it’s usually in a joking way.”

They added, “So if folks are gonna call out Tyra… call out the others too and be just as outraged by them.”

Banks recently launched the “World’s 1st ICE CREAM ‘TRUNK'” with her company, Smize Cream.

“We’re traveling the world to bring you our creamy, dreamy ice cream full of hidden, yummy Surprizes,” she wrote on Instagram for the announcement. “This Monday, we’ll be in Los Angeles giving out FREE limited edition ice cream. Tomorrow we’ll reveal where we will be!”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.