Fans Call Out ‘Horrendous’ Photoshop of DWTS Host Tyra Banks in New Ad

Tyra Banks, supermodel and host of “Dancing With the Stars,” is one of the models in the new advertising campaign for Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS.

Banks shared photos from the campaign on Instagram.

“When @KimCardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued,” Banks wrote. “And here we are! I haven’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before!”

In another post, Banks shared more images with the caption, “We back.”

The campaign is titled “Fits Everybody,” and it features Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Kim Kardashian, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel.

Fans Think Banks Was Photoshopped In the Images

WHY did you edit and photoshop Tyra? She is naturally BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/ZallZccHTa — Beessch (@BeesschIam) April 6, 2022

Some people took to the comment section of Banks’s post to talk about the supposed photoshop of the images.

“Second photo is me or the photoshop was way to much,” one person wrote. “I don’t get why they do this to us.”

Another person wrote, “Why they [retouched] your amazing body so much? No need to do that.”

“Why did they edit you so much,” another comment reads.

On Twitter, the photos also made the rounds with people calling out the supposed photoshop.

“Tyra seems to be a victim of extreme photoshop in this one – where did her body go?” one tweet reads.

One person shared side-by-side images on Twitter, writing, “WHY did you edit and photoshop Tyra? She is naturally BEAUTIFUL.”

Some Think Banks’ Body Was Photoshopped

One Instagram account, Problematic Fame, shared side-by-sides of the video from the campaign and the photos from the campaign in their now-expired Instagram Stories. Her Instagram biography reads, “spreading awareness on how Instagram can impact beauty standards.”

“Apalled to see the amount of photoshop done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign,” they wrote. They added that Banks already has a “perfect” body and the photoshop was “horrendous and completely unnecessary.”

One person tweeted about the Instagram post, encouraging others to look at it.

“You should check @PROBLEMATICFAME’s IG stories… what they did to Tyra in Photoshop, especially given the collection title, is just wow,” they wrote.

When the images were making the rounds on Twitter, one person wrote, “why did you photoshop them? specifically Tyra???”

Banks shared with Harpers Bazaar that she was honored to be a part of the campaign.

“I had so much fun working with Kim, Heidi, Alessandra, and Candice for SKIMS,” Banks shared. “I haven’t modeled lingerie and undergarments in photos since my retirement from the runway, so shooting SKIMS was extra special.”

She said that her body has changed since the days she walked the runway.

“My body is very different from my catwalk days, and I am excited to showcase it in all of its super-curvy glory,” she told the outlet. “Ms. Kardashian, I did it for you, girl!”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

