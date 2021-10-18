Tyra Banks’s Stylist Talks Viral DWTS Styles, ‘Jurassic Park’ Comparisons

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have been talking about the styles of host Tyra Banks since she took over in the ballroom ahead of season 29 in 2020.

The feedback is not always positive when it comes to Banks’s choice in outfits on the show. During a previous week of season 30, Banks was continuously compared to a dinosaur from Jurassic Park because of her choice of outfit, and in another week, some fans took to Twitter to call her a Wookie from Star Wars.

Banks seems to have fun changing up her outfits each week and seeing what the reaction is to them, however, and her stylist recently opened up to Page Six about the inspiration behind the viral looks.

The Styles Are Not Meant to Go ‘Viral’

According to Banks’s stylist, Eric Archibald, the plan for her outfits is not necessarily to go viral because of what the host is wearing.

“I really don’t go into it thinking that we’re going to go viral,” the stylist told Page Six. “I come from the background of a New York City club kid going to underground balls and just seeing all this magic created, so I’m just always [looking for] what’s going to push the envelope.”

He added that for the outfit Banks wore during the Heroes portion of Disney Week on the show, the goal was simply to pay homage to the film The Lion King. On top of that, all of the clothes Banks wears on the show are selected with her skin tone, body, and more in mind.

“Everything is built for her this season,” Archibald told the outlet. “Tulles are dyed to match her skin tone. We do three or four fittings every week.”

He added that every piece of clothing is made specifically for Banks’s body and that they think about the ways the pieces may be perceived ahead of the show, including things like whether they’d be compared to a dinosaur from Jurassic Park.

When it comes to that dress, the stylist shared, “I knew I wanted [the silhouette] to be that way, and I knew Tyra wanted it to be that way.”

Insiders Say Banks Has Been a ‘Nightmare’ On Set

After the ratings were reported for the first few episodes of the monumental season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” a source told OK! Magazine that Banks has been a “nightmare” to work with since the numbers came out.

The numbers have been lower than those of previous seasons.

According to The Sun, an insider says that Banks has been making “wild demands” and has also been “disrespectful to the crew.”

At another point, the insider shared that “Tensions are high in the ballroom” and that they “wouldn’t be shocked if this is the last season.”

It’s important to note that reports by these outlets are often found false by GossipCop, a site that scrapes the headlines for reports and proves them true or false.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

