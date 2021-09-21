‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Roast Tyra Banks’ Premiere Outfit as ‘Disco Ball’ & ‘Robot’

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is back, and for season 30, that means fans will be seeing a lot of host Tyra Banks in the ballroom. That also means seeing a lot of different outfits from the former “America’s Next Top Model” host and judge.

Banks joins judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman in the ballroom for the monumental season 30.

For the first episode of season 30, Banks showed up in a dress that many people compared to a disco ball.

Banks’ Dress & Hair Were a Hot Topic on Twitter

Why is Tyra wearing a disco ball #DWTS pic.twitter.com/odi93GW3FH — Allison the disney Diva is fully vaccinated (@Daviesallison1A) September 21, 2021

Fans took to social media to react to Banks’s dress and hair during the season 30 premiere.

“@tyrabanks I’m not sure what looks worse your hair or your dress. Lmao wtf ?!” one person tweeted.

One person tweeted a photo of the look and added, “Why is Tyra wearing a disco ball #DWTS.”

Another wrote, “why is tyra dressed up like a disco ball?”

Others compared the outfit to the Mirrorball trophy.

“Tyra really came to kick off #dwts dressed as the mirror ball yall!” New Country 96.3 tweeted.

Another compared Banks to a robot.

Banks was getting what she wanted, however, as she admitted on E’s “Daily Pop” that she wanted her outfit to be a topic of conversation.

“We gotta go big, I mean, it’s [season] 30!” said Banks, adding that “It’s important to do things loud and splashy.”

“The first outfit I’m gonna have on, they gonna be like, ‘Tyra’s lost her mind.’ And I think it’s important to lose your mind when it’s season 30 … have people on their phones being like, ‘She done lost her mind, turn on the TV!’”

Banks Defended the Season 30 Casting

We’re SO excited & we just can’t hide it! #DWTS Season 2021 is starting NOW on @ABCNetwork! RT if you’re watching 💃 @derekhough pic.twitter.com/3BhPONz5pJ — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 21, 2021

Banks’s presence in the ballroom has been a hot topic among fans for the past year since she replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

She’s also been in the spotlight because she’s an executive producer on the show, but she says she has nothing to do with the casting decisions.

Tyra Banks, who is the host and executive producer of “Dancing With the Stars,” defended the casting of Olivia Jade in a new interview with ET Online.

“I think Olivia is so brave,” Banks shared. “I think people don’t know her, they know what happened to her. She has said that she did not know about what was going on, and it’s really sad, and it’s very hurtful when something publicly happens but you had nothing to do with it. So I trust that she says she didn’t know.”

Banks added, “She is having to deal with that and I think she’s coming to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to be able to tell her story and show her vulnerability. And is she a celebrity? Not traditionally, but what is a celebrity today? If that’s the case then there’s no Instagram influencer that is a celebrity. We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change.”

She refers to the fact that Olivia Jade is an influencer and social media star even if she is not a star in what most would say is the traditional sense. Banks says that since people are talking about her, she’s famous and therefore deserves her spot on “Dancing With the Stars.” Olivia Jade has over 1 million followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

