Fans Call Out ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges For ‘Tough’ & Uneven Scoring

Some viewers of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are upset with the judges after the Monday, November 1, 2021 episode. The episode featured tributes to the band Queen from each of the couples, and some fans thought the judges were too harsh on certain performances.

The first performance of the night came from Alan Bersten and his celebrity partner Amanda Kloots, who has been consistently high-scoring throughout the season. Tonight, however, the judges gave her a lower score than she has been used to receiving with what some people thought was harsh criticism.

Later, when Olivia Jade and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed, they received only praise from the judges. They ended up with higher scores overall from all of the judges other than Len Goodman. Even later, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach danced the Paso Doble, and they received the low score of a 7 from Len Goodman, which some fans were also upset about.

Overall, fans were confused about the judging and the scores throughout Queen Night.

Fans Were Especially Upset With Len Goodman

After the dance from Kloots and Bersten, the judges told Kloots that she wasn’t giving them enough, and she received an 8 from Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough. The dance received a 9 from Bruno Tonioli. That put them at 33 out of 40 overall, which was very low for this far in the competition.

One person wrote, “Boooo to Len and Derek #DWTS @Dance10Alan that was an amazing dance! Such great choreo with lots of comedy, and fun fast bits combined with great lyrical moments. Really loved it!”

Another wrote, “They are SO unnecessarily tough on Amanda & @Dance10Alan. Please get all your votes in them that you can!!! #dwts #QueenNight”

“F*** all the judges except Bruno,” another wrote.

Some thought it was just that Kloots ‘peaked’ too early.

One person wrote, “I said weeks ago that Amanda peaked too early. Daniella is the only pro that is pacing her partner to get better each week #DWTS.”

After Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach danced and received relatively low scores, some fans were upset with Len Goodman in particular.

“Okay the judges are making me SICK! REALLY LEN?! #DWTS,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “That 7 was dirty as hell…”

“7? Go to hell Len #DWTS,” another viewer wrote.

Another wrote, “Len is such a hater. #DWTS”

Fans Called Out The Scoring Inequity

Our emotions each week after watching @JimmieAllen perform: 🥰🥺😭😌 Thanks for giving us another Viennese Waltz to love on #DWTS! #QueenNight pic.twitter.com/qjHPhNH8Cx — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2021

Some fans thought that the scores felt very odd throughout the night, especially when compared with one another.

After Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy performed and scored so high, one fan wrote, “3 TENS???? ARE THESE JUDGES ON SOMETHING TONIGHT? #DWTS”

Another wrote, “Amanda was better than Olivia and you tore her routine apart, how much is ‘Becky’ paying you guys #dwts”

This is not the first episode that has upset fans this season, as the judging is sometimes received poorly, especially when fans have become attached to certain dancers and might be expecting them to receive higher scores.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Finalizes Divorce