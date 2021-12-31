Fans Amazed By ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s New Skill

Val Chmerkovksiy is a professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” but he has proven that dancing is not all that he’s great at.

In an Instagram video uploaded on December 24, 2021, Chmerkovskiy showed off his skills with a bow and arrow.

“I don’t usually hunt animals, but when I do they are 100% of the time not animals,” he wrote in the caption, followed by the hashtags #robinhood and #weoutside. He later commented on the post, writing, “When you see them bows in your front yard, just know upstairs I’m going hard. #bingbong”

Fans Were Impressed With Chmerkovskiy

Fans and coworkers took to Chmerkovskiy’s comments to let the dancer know they were impressed with his new talent.

“Just make the move already my boy…” Brandon Armstrong, a fellow professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars” wrote.

“That’s so cool low key,” Laurie Hernandez, a former celebrity partner of Chmerkovskiy’s, commented.

The Miz, who was a cast member on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, commented, “Is there anything you can’t do?”

“Ayyy!” professional dancer Hayley Erbert commented, and Ezra Sosa, who is a new professional dancer on DWTS, wrote, “… and you can arch, got it.”

One fan commented, “Ok so you got bow and arrow skills. Didn’t think you had it in you Valentin,” and another wrote, “So much talent in one person.”

Many commented about how impressed they were with Chmerkovskiy.

“You’re one of those people that is great at basically anything … dance, violin, now bow & arrow COME ON……..SAVE SOMETHING FOR THE REST OF US mere humans Val,” one person wrote.

Others compared him to a Marvel superhero.

“Not only is he a dancer but he is also a version of Hawkeye,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “They need to recast Hawkeye in Avengers ASAP!”

Chmerkovskiy Says He’s Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Chmerkovskiy spoke about whether he’d return to “Dancing With the Stars” during an episode of ‘Entertainment Tonight” in November 2021, per ET Online.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show,” he said during the show. “I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season.”

He added that he does not plan to completely rule out a return to “Dancing With the Stars,” however.

“There’s no burned bridges, there’s nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show,” he added. “I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutual love and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

He added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with,” referring to influencer Olivia Jade.

He also appeared on her podcast “Conversations With Olivia Jade,” and he also talked about retiring there, giving some credibility to the idea that season 30 could be his last season of the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

