DWTS Pro Wishes They Started a Family ‘Sooner’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, 36, wishes he had started having children sooner, his brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, 43, revealed in an interview with Us Weekly.

“My brother’s a more pragmatic person [than I am],” Maks told the outlet. “He’s very thoughtful about things and yet [to] watch him be so disheveled and sort of like unable to [keep his thoughts together] … is so beautiful to watch.”

The professional dancer added, “And the first thing he said to me at least, it was the second his baby came out, the first thought he had was, ‘Should have done it sooner,’ which is exactly what I thought the first time.”

Maks shared that he had a lot of questions before having a baby, but he focuses on bettering himself.

“Because we all live in the world,” he said. “We’re like, ‘What are we bringing the kids out into? Should we do it now? Am I ready? Am I ready financially? Am I stable enough? Is my partner the one that I want to be with for the rest of my life?’ These are all questions that we were all trying to answer while also doing our job and bettering [and] developing ourselves.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy & His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child

Maks is expecting his second child with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, in June 2023.

Murgatroyd revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a series of photos of her baby bump.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she wrote on January 13, 2023. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

Maks is excited not only to grow his family, but to grow the whole Chmerkovskiy family.

“Our kids are gonna be six years apart, which is basically the exact same distance that Val and I have,” Maks told Us Weekly. “Plus, Val’s son is born in January, and my son and I are Capricorns [too]. There are a lot of these [similarities and] I have a picture where I’m holding Val when he was a newborn and I was 6, and then we put it side by side with a picture of my son, who’s 6, holding Val’s son, who’s a newborn and it was amazing.”

Jenna Johnson Shared the First Video of Val With Their Child

When they got home from welcoming their son, Jenna Johnson took to Instagram to share a video offering an intimate into the couple’s life, showing off Chmerkovskiy holding and rocking their son.

Johnson uploaded the now-expired Instagram Stories video in black and white and captioned it simply with a heart. They first announced the news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram. A fan uploaded a screenshot of the post to Reddit.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”