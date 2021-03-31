DWTS Pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy Says Ballroom Dancing Saved His Life

Dancing With the Stars pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy have spent time teaching dance to children and adults through the 24 Seven Dance Convention.

The convention tours 24 cities in the United States each season, bringing the joys of dance to people across the nation. Chmerkovskiy often shows off the work that he does during the convention as well as videos and stories from traveling the country.

In a recent Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy talked about what teaching dance means to him and what it can mean to the children and adults who attend the convention.

Chmerkovskiy Says the Future of Dance is ‘Bright’

Chmerkovskiy posted a video in which he and Johnson dance in front of a group of children dancing along.

“Don’t forget about the kids,” he wrote. “Don’t forget where you came from. Being able to teach, inspire, and plant seeds of love and knowledge for the dance style that saved my life, is one if not the biggest joy in my life. The future of dance is very bright.”

He added, “More importantly, it’s bigger than dance. It’s about investing the time and effort to communicate to them at a young age that pursuit of excellence through humility, hard work, and self-discipline will always pay off, and not just in dance. Thank you to all the parents and studio teachers for doing the everyday work. The tough work, especially this past year.”

Chmerkovskiy Urged Dancers to Appreciate Hard Work

In a separate Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy shared that he appreciates hard work and urged others to do so as well.

“Take pride in this gift that you’ve earned, the ability to move at this level,” he wrote. “When you dance, just like when you pray or meditate, your mind, body and soul has to be absolutely committed, completely in tune. Only then can you transcend, and when the dance is over, you become mortal again.”

He urged his followers to take pride in their work and commit to the process.

“At some point pride and humility become one, if you don’t approach the process with pride you are disrespecting the craft. Love,” he wrote.

Johnson commented on the post, writing, “our babies growing up right before our eyes.”

Johnson’s former Dancing With the Stars partner Ginger Zee also commented on the post, writing, “Yes – this attitude is IT!”

Chmerkovskiy recently reunited with former partner and rumored flame Rumer Willis for a jive video on Chmerkovksiy’s dance fitness app Dance & Co, much to the delight of fans of the show. Many of them commented on the post, asking for a video of how much Willis has improved and writing that they loved seeing the two reunite.

Chmerkovskiy will likely return for the next season of Dancing With the Stars alongside a new set of celebrity partners and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

Dancing With the Stars will return for season 30 in the fall of 2021.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Is Tyra Banks Returning to the Ballroom?