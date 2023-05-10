Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Dream Partner for Season 32: Exclusive

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro is looking forward to getting back into the ballroom for season 32. We caught up with the ballroom star and we had to ask who his dream partner would be.

“I’d say my dream partner next season would be Oprah or DojaCat,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy exclusively. But would someone like Oprah Winfrey ever consider joining the show? In 2011, Huff Post reported that Winfrey wasn’t a huge fan of reality television.

“Oprah has very mixed feelings about reality TV. A few years ago, when she was doing her own show, she didn’t care for it at all. Manipulating people who are so desperate to be famous and making then look foolish on TV is just not something she is comfortable doing,” the outlet reported. However, at the end of the article, the writer suggested that Winfrey’s outlook was softening and suggested that the legendary talk show host could someday compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

So far, there haven’t been any confirmed celebrities for the new season, which is set to kick off in September. The only rumored star to be appearing on season 32 is Ariana Madix from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Are Planning to Return to the Ballroom for Season 32

Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson, welcomed their first child together in January 2023.

“The best part [about becoming a dad] has been having the responsibility and the privilege to be the parent of this beautiful child,” Chmerkovskiy told Heavy. “Having the wonder of seeing him grow and change and being there for him. I’ve never loved something so much and cared for something so dearly. I guess venturing into those types of feelings and emotions has been the best part. And poopy diapers that’s my close 2nd favorite,” he added.

And while baby Rome will only be about 8 months old when the new season of DWTS gets underway, both of his parents are ready to get back to work.

“Jen and I both are planning to be back in the fall,” Chmerkovskiy told us.

Val Chmerkovskiy Finished Season 31 in Second Place With Gabby Windey

Chmerkovskiy has had a pretty good run on “Dancing With the Stars.” So far, he has two Mirrorball Trophies under his belt, earning the top spot with Rumer Willis in season 20 and again with Laurie Hernandez in season 23.

Chmerkovskiy nearly went the distance with his season 31 partner, taking “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey to the finals.

“You’ve been pure joy to spend the last 3 months with. Time flys when you’re having fun, and I’m soooooo sad it’s over soooo quickly. It’s wild how fast this season flew by. Thank you for being so hard working and kind, just absolutely a gem. I literally can’t thank you enough and can’t name enough moments I will miss spending with you. Every single day I came to work this season I had a big ahh smile on my face,” Chmerkovskiy wrote in an Instagram caption dedicated to Windey after the season wrapped.

