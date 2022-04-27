DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Calls Out His Fans After Instagram Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy had a bit of fun with his fans after one posted a photo comparing him to a cartoon character.

After Chmerkovskiy posted a photo of himself dressed up, an Instagram account named kebaedits took it and posted it next to an image of Gomez Addams from the animated “The Addams Family.”

“It’s 100% giving Gomez Addams and I can’t unsee it,” the fan wrote.

Chmerkovskiy reposted the image with the comment “I love my fans but they clearly feel otherwise… damnnnn” alongside a laughing emoji.

Fans Also Compared Chmerkovskiy to Johnny Depp

After the dancer posted a video where he was using a filter to figure out what his “red flag” was, fans said that they thought Chmerkovskiy looked like Johnny Depp.

“Are you channeling your inner Johnny Depp?” one fan asked.

Another wrote, “Thought you were Johnny Depp.”

Yet another said they thought he looked like a “younger Johnny Depp.”

Others said they were glad they weren’t the only ones comparing the dancer to Johnny Depp after seeing the video.

Chmerkovskiy Is Running a Charity for Ukrainian Refugees

Chmerkovksiy is running Baranova27, a charity for Ukrainian refugees, alongside his brother. The charity is named after the street the family lives on in Ukraine. It is a volunteer initiative to help out, and it’s based in New Jersey.

On April 21, 2022, Chmerkovskiy shared an update including the 6-week update for the company. According to the graphic he posted, the charity shipped 233,000 lbs of essential aid items by air and by sea.

“Life is beautiful, even as tragic as it can be sometimes,” Val wrote in his post. “Right now in Ukraine, the country where I was born and spent the first 8 years of my life, life is difficult. For mothers, for children, for the elderly, and for the everyday men and women that 57 days ago abandoned that peaceful beautiful life of theirs, life is very difficult.”

He continued, “For 7 weeks now, we at @Baranova27 with your help have done as much as we can to ship out humanitarian aid, as well as further look into areas in need and try to fill dire voids for those in Ukraine that are being left with nothing. Our efforts are growing and in the upcoming days we will be announcing new initiatives that will continue to leave a positive and necessary impact on this very difficult situation.”

Val said that he feels “helpless and useless” as well as “overwhelmed” and “exhausted of this war and talking about it.”

He then called for donations to the charity.

“As long as there is an exhausted civilian soldier defending his home, a terrified child in a bomb shelter, or a mother unable to feed her family, WE WILL CONTINUE MARCHING ON,” he wrote. “Slava Ukrainii, and thank you to my beautiful community for always supporting me in things like this.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

