DWTS Fans Think Season 33 Star & Pro Partner ‘Hated’ Each Other

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are convinced that Val Chmerkovskiy and his season 33 partner Phaedra Parks “hated” each other.

The two made it to week 6 of the competition and appeared to be working hard in rehearsals. However, they were sent home on Disney Night after a jazz routine that earned them a 24 out of 30.

Chmerkovskiy and Parks appeared cordial as they said their goodbyes on stage, but some fans picked up on something throughout the season. The ballroom pro and the “Real Housewives” star didn’t seem to have much in common and that lack of chemistry seemed to come through on the dance floor.

Coming off a season 32 win with Xochitl Gomez, Chmerkovskiy was on a high at the beginning of the season. For some fans, however, that seemed to fade real fast.

Fans Weighed in on Val Chmerkovskiy & Phaedra Parks’ Relationship on Reddit

Following their elimination, some fans took to Reddit to react to a thread about the partners disliking one another. The majority of people agreed that Chmerkovskiy and Parks just didn’t get on as swimmingly as some of the other couples.

“Sorry guys I’m just gonna say it – I think Val and Phaedra kinda hated each other. Seemed like every comment was kind of like shade but playing it as a joke for the cameras. I don’t think they’ll stay close,” one person stated, kicking off a new thread.

“Sucks, but it happens. Sometimes 2 people’s personalities don’t mesh at all and that’s a LOT of time to spend together,” someone else added.

“100% Val doesn’t think Phaedra has a strong enough work ethic and Phaedra is sick of him thinking she cares about winning the show. She could probably do even better if she did try more,” a third fan weighed in.

“Yeah i think they’re both alpha personalities and from seeing both of them prior to their partnership, they’re not ones to give up that vibe,” a fourth comment read.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Phaedra Parks Kept Things Professional for Their Post-Show Interviews

Chmerkovskiy and Parks didn’t go overboard singing one another’s praises following their elimination. In fact, in an interview with Us Weekly, the pair kept things professional and light.

“I learned that I could really trust someone because couple dancing is a lot about trusting your partner and not always being in control. And he was a very gentle partner, and he really helped me a lot of times just get out of my head and, you know, get on the dance floor,” Parks told the outlet.

Next, Chmerkovskiy shared what Parks taught him this season.

“She taught me to always overlook the contract, make sure everything’s right, redline it a couple of times. Phaedra taught me how to honestly not box yourself in. You know, I’m also in a position where I mastered a craft, and I’m still curious and still want more. She’s a testament that you can have more,” he said.

“You can have whatever you put your mind to. You can have a family, you can be a great mom, you can have impressive kids, and at the same time have a business, and then another business, and then a third business, and do television at the same time. And, you know, that’s really inspiring to me to see [that work ethic] so up close,” he continued.

