‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Admits to Feeling ‘Jealousy’ When Their Spouse Dances With Another Partner

Each season on Dancing With the Stars, professional dancers are paired up with celebrities to compete for the mirrorball trophy. With some pros married to one another, there’s always a chance that feelings of jealousy will come out during a season.

Pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and professional Jenna Johnson got married in April 2019, and the two are paired with different celebrities throughout the seasons when they come on.

In his 2018 autobiography titled I’ll Never Change My Name: An Immigrant’s American Dream from Ukraine to the USA to Dancing Wtih the Stars, Chmerkovskiy opened up about sometimes feeling jealous when Johnson is dancing with the celebrities.

Chmerkovskiy Has Felt ‘Twinges of Jealousy’

In the memoir, Chmerkovskiy opened up about feeling jealous when his wife danced with other men, but he says that it has nothing to do with trust, and what attracted him to her was also what brought him to love her.

“What attracts me to her… is also what makes me insecure and jealous,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

He said that they are so much alike and that they are both artists who choose to stick by one another.

“Lately I’ve felt occasional twinges of jealousy, not because I don’t trust her, or because I feel that she’s not coming home to me, but because she might share a very special moment with somebody else, and I want all her special moments to be with me,” he wrote in the autobiography.

Chmerkovskiy Opened Up About Bonding With Partners During Rehearsals

In the autobiography, Chmerkovskiy opened up about the different types of partners he’s had in his time on the show and how he would know whether or not someone would “fall in love” during the season.

“That sort of experience brings people together at a very tight level,” he wrote. “When my partner happened to be a twentysomething girl from Hollywood, she’d fall in love. But with a grown-up mother and wife, the relationship had to be compartmentalized. She might fall a little, but she had to go back to her real home and real love afterward.”

He says the situations would bring jealousy out in certain relationships, and he often reminded himself that his partners weren’t “falling in love” with him, but they were instead falling in love “with the process, with the prospect of winning the Mirrorball, with the whole intence circus of Dancing With the Stars.”

He also said that if he had met one of his partners ten years prior to their meeting, he would have married her.

Chmerkovskiy has recently repeated that sentiment.

In his January 13 Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy wished his former partner Ginger Zee a happy birthday and revealed that she was his favorite partner he’s ever had on the show.

“Millions of things I want to say,” he wrote. “Some involve gratitude, others growth, but imma keep remotely short. It’s [Ginger Zee’s] birthday today, and as I reflect on my tenure on DWTS easily my favorite time on the show was being partnered with her.”

Chmerkovskiy and Zee were partnered up during the 22nd season of Dancing With the Stars, which aired from March 21 to May 24, 2016. They ultimately finished in third place behind Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas and winners Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd.

Chmerkovskiy has also been partnered with Elisabetta Canalis, Sherri Shepherd, Kelly Monaco, Zendaya, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Danica McKellar, Janel Parrish, Rumer Willis, Tamar Braxton, Laurie Hernandez, Normandi Kordei, Victoria Arlen, Nancy McKeon, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Monica Aldama.

