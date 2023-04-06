Is Val Chmerkovskiy Leaving DWTS for Another Dance Competition Show?

Is Valentin Chmerkovskiy ready to make a big move?

The reality star has been on “Dancing With the Stars” since season 13 and has two Mirrorball Trophies under his belt, but is he ready to leave the show behind in favor of, say, “Say You Think You Can Dance”?

It’s a question that came up while he was chatting with Jason Tartick on the “Trading Secrets” podcast. Fortunately, for DWTS fans, they won’t be getting rid of Chmerkovskiy that easily. When Tartick asked Chmerkovskiy if he’s ever considered a “career shift” by joining a different show, Chmerkovskiy said he’s always thinking about different possibilities.

“I mean, I think therefore I am,” he said on the March 27, 2023, episode. “I think all the time. But I’ve never even been close to wanting to,” he added. “It’s like I’m still enjoying the NBA, I wouldn’t wanna [join] the European league. It’s very competitive and, you know, living in Barcelona is probably very sexy, but I love where I’m at. And, as long as I can continue to serve the project at the highest level, you know, I’d love to be a part of the show,” he continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Is Happy Doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & Is Planning to Return for Season 32

Chmerkovskiy has been a staple on DWTS since he joined the show in 2011, but it seems that there are always rumors about him leaving, which only picked up in intensity after his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, parted ways with the program in 2018.

However, while Val Chmerkovskiy hasn’t always been completely candid about his plans, he has made it very clear that he’s hungry for more ballroom competition and he has said that he wants to return to the show for season 32.

“I don’t think I ever wanted to leave. I said that it potentially could be my last season because it was a cocktail of different emotions,” he told Parade in October 2022.

“One emotion was, obviously, disappointment. That interview came right after I was eliminated last season. But mostly it came from just emotionally being exhausted. I generally put my heart and soul into this project, I care about it immensely. I care about dance. Broadly speaking I care about being a good teacher and being a good ambassador of dance. But, also, I care about the show,” he added.

Val Chmerkovskiy Made it to the Semi-Finals With Gabby Windey on Season 31

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” saw Val Chmerkovskiy in the semi-finals alongside his partner, “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey. The two had great chemistry and really seemed to impress fans week over week.

After the season was over, Val Chmerkovskiy shared a tribute post to Windey on Instagram.

“You’ve been pure joy to spend the last 3 months with,” he wrote.

“Time flys [sic] when you’re having fun, and I’m soooooo sad it’s over soooo quickly. It’s wild how fast this season flew by. Thank you for being so hard working and kind, just absolutely a gem. I literally can’t thank you enough and can’t name enough moments I will miss spending with you. Every single day I came to work this season I had a big ahh smile on my face. @dancingwiththestars thank you for trusting me with such a stunner and thank you for having be part of this awesome season,” he added.

During the chat he had with Tartick on the “Trading Secrets” podcast, Chmerkovskiy said that he’s really happy on DWTS and would like to continue doing it.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Teases Something That’s Never Been Done Before on DWTS