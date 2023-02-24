Val Chmerkovskiy Gets Flipped Off by Baby Rome in New Hospital Photo

Valentin Chmerkovskiy shared a new photo of his son Rome that was taken hours after he was born. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro snapped a sweet moment of his newborn breastfeeding — and flipping off his dad in the process.

“Savage move, I ain’t even mad. #imthecaptainnow. Also this’ll be the sickest album cover one day,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the photo. As baby Rome nuzzled into his mom, Jenna Johnson, he rested on of his hands on the side of her breast and his middle finger was stretched out from his hand.

The photo is one of the few that Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have shared from the hospital. Rome was born on January 10, 2023. “Our world is forever changed,” the couple captioned a joint post announcing the baby’s arrival.

Many Fans Think the Photo of Baby Rome Chmerkovskiy Is Hilarious

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson chose not to share their son’s name or photos until he was a month old.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!” Johnson captioned a photo of Rome on February 7, 2023.

The new mom and dad have shared quite a few pictures and videos from Rome’s first few weeks on their respective social media accounts.

Shortly after Chmerkovskiy uploaded the new photo of his son, many fans took to the comments section to react.

“He’s saying back off dad.. she’s all mine now,” one person wrote.

“That’s one smart kid. He knows he’s the boss now,” someone else added.

“Does that Brooklyn attitude pass down genetically?” a third person jokingly asked.

“Aww Rome. He’s for sure got that Chmerkovskiy attitude. You taught him well Val,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Have Shared Some Additional Footage From the Hospital

After soaking in a couple of weeks with their newborn, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy shared a few more photos and videos from labor and delivery.

“Reminiscing on the first couple of days with my Rome,” Johnson captioned a video that included photos from her in labor and from the first moments she spent with her son.

Meanwhile, on February 7, 2023, Chmerkovskiy took a moment to thank fans for their “kindness” after he and Johnson shared their newborn with the world. He also spoke candidly about the challenges that he and Johnson have faced as new parents as a way to let people know that it’s all part of the process.

“This has been truly a special time for me. I do have to be honest and say that it hasn’t always been easy,” he wrote.

“So for all of the women and men that see this picture and potentially feel triggered or anxious, I wanted to remind you that we too struggled. We too waited , and tried , and failed many many times. And as much joy as this has been, it also has been extremely demanding and challenging. The thing is pictures with baby poop or tears, or the countless negative pregnancy tests, the fights, the tears, the hard… non [sic] of those make for a cute instagram post,” he continued.

