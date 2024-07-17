DWTS Family Reacts After Val Chmerkovskiy’s Unexpected ‘Mishap’

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy overcame a mishap that occurred on the opening night of the new Savor After Hours show.

During one of the dances, the music completely stopped, but Chmerkovskiy and the other dancers on stage didn’t miss a beat. He shared a video of the “mishap” on Instagram.

“Just one of those beautiful mishaps. Talk about being in sync, in tune. Ten thousand hours or probably closer to fifty thousand at this point. The theater gods had a test for us and I think we passed. Shout out to @kayli_johnston for staying with me, for having our internal metronome totally in line. To @moorejackk and @jalen_forward staying with it, and being the extraordinary professionals they are. What a beautiful poetic moment I’m glad I got to experience. Another moment I’ll never forget,” he captioned the post.

Chmerkovskiy is part of the Chicago show, which first launched in California in 2023. Other DWTS pros who will also be participating in Savor include Artem Chigvintsev, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson. The show has various dates through August 18, 2024.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s Ability to Keep Dancing Was Applauded by Some People From DWTS

Chmerkovskiy and Johnston were dancing to a rendition of “Dream On” by Aerosmith. However, about mid-way through, the sound “crashed.”

While dance is very much dependent on music, Chmerkovskiy and dancer Kayli Johnston were able to carry on with their performance in silence. The two were connected to the dance and to one another, which was evident in the video that the DWTS pro shared.

“We just kept going without saying a word to each other,” Chmerkovskiy wrote in the video caption.

A few people from “Dancing With the Stars” commented on the performance.

“Masterclass,” wrote Chmerkovskiy’s older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is also part of the show.

“Same thing happened once on a show I did, it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. Y’all are icons for this,” former DWTS musical editor Adam Powell said.

“The talent,” added season 32 alum and former “Bachelorette” lead, Charity Lawson.

Some Fans Think the Silent Portion of the Dance Should Be Part of the Show Moving Forward

Although Chmerkovskiy and Johnston were winging the dance without music, they did such an amazing job that some fans think the portion should become a permanent part of the show.

“Wow! Maybe this needs to be an intentional music pause moving forward. The audience reacted immediately. Really cool,” said former DWTS competitor Amy Purdy.

“We were there opening night. This was amazing!! I think it should be incorporated into a regular routine. It shows how absolutely controlled you guys are,” another person wrote.

The audience could be heard cheering loudly throughout the remainder of the dance, which was moving and raw. Some other people who were at the show said that the dance was their favorite of the night.

Chmerkovskiy is expected to be part of season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” when the show returns in September.

