DWTS Pro Will ‘Miss Spending Time’ With Season 31 Partner

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end and the partnerships that were formed are over. However, the friendships that were made over the past three months will continue on for many.

It was a season filled with many highs and the top of the leaderboard was extremely competitive without one definitive outlier. The level of competition seemed unmatched and that could be due to the great casting and subsequent great pairings that fans got to witness week over week.

A special bond was formed between several pros and their celeb partners this season, especially with the second place team. Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey had a true connection that really carried them all the way to the finals — and fans noticed. Chmerkovskiy felt a closeness to Windey and expressed such in an Instagram tribute to her that he shared the day after the finale.

Chmerkovskiy Called Windey a ‘Stunner’

On November 22, 2022, Chmerkovskiy shared a touching Instagram post to Windey, thanking her for an incredible season.

“You’ve been pure joy to spend the last 3 months with. Time flys when you’re having fun, and I’m soooooo sad it’s over soooo quickly. It’s wild how fast this season flew by. Thank you for being so hard working and kind, just absolutely a gem. I literally can’t thank you enough and can’t name enough moments I will miss spending with you. Every single day I came to work this season I had a big ahh smile on my face,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

“@dancingwiththestars thank you for trusting me with such a stunner and thank you for having be part of this awesome season. Lastly, and most importantly, to all of you that voted for us. It felt nice to be seen and to be supported and to be loved like that. Thank you,” he continued before adding, “Life’s been really kind to me these last few months. Gabby you’re a big part of that. Love you bud.”

Chmerkovskiy has a lot to look forward to as he is set to become a dad in January 2023. He and his wife Jenna Johnson are expecting their first child together — a baby boy — in the new year.

Fans Loved the Partnership & Friendship That Chmerkovskiy & Windey Built

Each season of “Dancing With the Stars” sees some incredible friendships bloom. While some pros don’t immediately hit it off with their partners every year, there have been some really special relationships that have been fostered by the show. Of course, the nature of the show itself — the dancing — has a lot to do with that.

Chmerkovskiy’s bond with Windey was something that nearly all fans saw, and many expressed such in the comments section of Chmerkovskiy’s post.

“When I would see you dancing with Gabby I thought she was Jenna…..that’s how good she is! Loved your partnership and beautiful dances! Congratulations,” one comment read.

“I absolutely loved seeing you both dance. You made an amazing dancing couple and went head to head with Charlie and Mark. I wish you both the best in what’s yet to come,” someone else added.

Windey’s time with “Dancing With the Stars” isn’t over. Although she didn’t take home the Mirrorball trophy, Windey has joined the DWTS tour, which is set to kick off in January 2023.

