Jenna Johnson Addresses Concerns Over Val Chmerkovskiy’s Whereabouts

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pros Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy have been apart for a few weeks. Their schedules have been jam packed with things that have kept them away from one another.

Moreover, Chmerkovskiy has been particularly busy with work and hasn’t even been on social media much — which has caused some concerns. Johnson addressed this on her Instagram Stories on June 16.

“Today was really bittersweet because I was home with my dad celebrating Father’s Day, but I was really, really missing my husband and Rome’s dad. I think a lot of you have been wondering where Val is. He hasn’t been on social media much,” Johnson said.

“But he has actually been filming back to back projects and they’ve randomly been out of the country as well. We were able to reunite in London for one day while I was there and he was just finishing his trip there and then he went straight into another project,” she explained.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Have Been Apart for 5 Weeks

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have spent most of the month of June apart. The two reunited briefly and Chmerkovskiy got to spend some time with the couple’s 1-year-old son, Rome.

“This will be five weeks this coming week and today really just set in just how much I miss him and he’s just the best,” Johnson said on her Instagram Stories.

The last post that Chmerkovskiy shared on Instagram was on June 6. In the video, Chmerkovskiy noted that he’d been “spotty” on social media.

“I don’t want my lack of presence here to deter you from remembering how much I love you,” he said to his fans as he pushed Rome in a stroller.

Many of his followers showed their support in the comments section of the post.

“We all love you and your beautiful family. Self care and family always come first. We will take you when you want to share with us. Love, hugs and prayers to you all,” one person wrote.

“We love you Val!! Spending quality family time is #1 and especially with Rome! We will always be here cheering you on,” someone else added.

Val Chmerkovskiy Will Likely Compete on Season 33 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Despite having a busy summer — which includes several performances at Savor in Chicago — Chmerkovskiy has said that he plans on returning to “Dancing With the Stars” in the fall.

“Listen, if they had me back, I’d love to be back. It’s going to be a tough season to follow,” he told Us Weekly in an article published on December 6, 2023.

In the same interview, he talked about winning the Mirrorball Trophy with Xochitl Gomez on season 32.

“It feels great. This one feels a little different. It’s been seven years since I was able to be lucky enough to win and to win it with this young lady. Man, she carried us all season. She made me look great as a teacher [and] as a partner,” he said.

While DWTS will undoubtedly keep him busy, he will at least be back home — and with Johnson likely to compete as well, the two will undoubtedly be able to spend some time together.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Sudden Divorce Filing Turns Ugly