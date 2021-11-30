WATCH: The DWTS Finale Freestyle You Didn’t Get to See

Check out this disco-inspired freestyle dance from “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestant Olivia Jade and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy — and see if you can spot the retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro in the background!

Val & Olivia Think They ‘Should Be Dancing’ In The Finale





Play



Olivia Jade & Val – Disco Freestyle – You Should Be Dancing Starring: Olivia Jade Valentin Chmerkovskiy Produced & Directed by: Valentin Chmerkovskiy Choreographed by: Jessica “JJ” Rabone Valentin Chmerkovskiy Associate Producer: Alex Samusevich Styled by: Olivia Jade Dancers: Emily Crouch Rebekah Denegal Kat Fedosova Stephani Sosa Brianna Milner Jessie Hollie Stefen Yeritsyan Brandon Perry Judges: Masaki Kaya Shai DJ: Peta Murgatroyd MC: Lori L Party patrons:… 2021-11-26T21:00:15Z

Set to the Bee Gees’ 1976 hit “You Should Be Dancing” — which is a cheeky song choice because Val definitely thought they were going to be in the finals — Val and Olivia take the dance floor in their ’70s disco finest for a freestyle dance that Mr. “Saturday Night Fever” John Travolta himself would be proud of.

The video also gives some love to the background dancers and kid judges, letting them get in on the fun with a “Soul Train”-esque dance line. And did you see former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd in the background spinning records as the DJ? She also happens to be married to Val’s older brother and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, so Peta was probably an easy person to ask for a cameo appearance. Peta and Maksim’s son Shai also appears as one of the judges.

Val produced and directed the video and choreographed the dance alongside choreographer Jessica “JJ” Rabone,” according to the video’s credits. Olivia Jade is credited as the video’s stylist and the backup dancers are listed as Emily Crouch, Rebekah Denegal, Kat Fedosova, Stephani Sosa, Brianna Milner, Jessie Hollie, Stefen Yeritsyan, and Brandon Perry.

Val and Olivia came in 8th place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. They were the lowest vote-getters in week eight, which was Janet Jackson night. The other couple eliminated that week was Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, who were sent home after the judges chose to save Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is In Love With the Video

On social media, the “Dancing With the Stars” family can’t say enough good things about the disco celebration.

“So f***ing amazing,” wrote pro Gleb Savchenko.

“So good!” wrote contestant Amanda Kloots and contestant Matt James simply said, “Wowww.”

There were also comments from former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants Nikki Bella and Monica Aldama, plus some contestants’ family members — Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife Angela and Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha. Alfonso won season 19 with Witney Carson and Candace came in 3rd on season 18 with Mark Ballas.

Val’s wife and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Jenna Johnson posted heart eyes and fire emojis, to which someone suggested that Jenna and her partner JoJo Siwa respond with their own “Saturday Night Fever” video. “I think we could have a heck of a dance battle going on here!” wrote the fan. We have to say that we agree!

On a second Instagram post, Matt James again posted his praise, along with season 30 winner Iman Shumpert and Amanda Kloots again, who wrote that she has “rewatched several times.”

Val wrote on his Instagram post that as a dancer, this is an amazing time to be alive and he praised all of the “million reasons” he is “grateful” to be able to dance professionally.

He wrote:

Soul Train freestyle

Pure. Improvised. Joy.

.

Which one would you be if you were in our soul train?

.

What a time to be alive. Look at the colors the personalities the joy. One of the million reasons I’m grateful to dance is for putting me in a room with the most diverse, dynamic, and accepting people you’re ever going to come across. If you’re not yet, you should be dancing immediately.

And on that same post, the comments that win the whole exchange happened when fellow season 30 contestant Kenya Moore cracked, “Why wasn’t I invited?”, to which Val responded, “You’re way out of our budget.”

We do have to wonder if this was Val’s send-off after he and Olivia were eliminated from the show in week 8. He has talked about possibly retiring after season 30.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Iman Shumpert Gives Heartfelt Speech After Winning DWTS