DWTS Fans Worried Popular Pro Won’t Be Back for Season 33

After “Dancing With the Stars” pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy posted about the show’s 33rd season, some fans assumed that he wouldn’t be competing.

After DWTS was officially picked up for a 33rd season, according to Deadline, several pros reacted to the exciting news on social media. But Chmerkovskiy’s comments seemed to have some fans wondering if he’d be back.

“Congrats to this beautiful project! I’m so excited for the crew, all the production,

and another lucky cast or celebs to go on this magical ride,” Chmerkovskiy wrote on his Instagram Stories.

It didn’t take long for fans to wonder if the message meant that Chmerkovskiy — who won the Mirrorball on season 32 — wasn’t invited back to compete on another season. He later took to his Instagram Stories to confirm that he hasn’t found out whether or not production will cast him when the show returns later this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Says He’d ‘Love to Be Back’ for Season 33

Following Chmerkovskiy’s congratulatory message for all of those involved with the show, he got quite a few messages from concerned fans. One person asked, “Are we not returning?”

He then made it clear that he wants to return but the casting decisions haven’t been finalized.

“Got quite a few of these DM’s, which flatters my little heart. But no, that isn’t what l’m implying at all. I’d love to be back if asked back. I think people don’t believe me when I say quite literally every season I’m either picked up or not, and it’s never been a given for me nor did I ever take it for granted. So as much as l’d love to be back in my sequence showing off my figure eight whilst serenading the world with my charm and undeniable charisma, I won’t know until I do,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Val Chmerkovskiy Will Likely Be Back for Season 33

Although nothing is official until the ink is dry, most “Dancing With the Stars” fans seem to think that Chmerkovskiy will definitely be back for season 33.

“I would be shocked if he’s not asked back. I think he and Artem are the only shoo-ins for me for male dancers. And I am not the biggest fan of Val, he seems a bit full of himself, but I think he’s good at his job and deserves to be there. I could take or leave Sasha, gleb and Brandon. Pasha is fine but doesn’t make much of an impact on me. I’d love to see Ezra,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread about Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram comments.

“I appreciate Val saying this because it shows that none of the pros know if they are coming back yet. They just got the official renewal from ABC, they still have to decide on the pros and find celebs for next season,” someone else added.

“I agree that Val and Artem are pretty much guarantees. With no Maks/Tony/Derek/Mark, I suspect they’ll try and entice Val back for as long as the can (though he says he wants to return) and even though the general consensus which I agree with, is that Val is probably due a dud, for that reason and his tenure/popularity, I have a feeling they’ll try giving him more ringers to entice him back,” a third comment read.

