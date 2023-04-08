‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals New Tattoo

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy revealed a new tattoo, which he got in honor of his first son, Rome. The tattoo was shown off on his wife, Jenna Johnson’s Instagram page and is the Roman numerals for the date of Rome’s birth on Chmerkovskiy’s inner wrist and forearm.

In the same post, Johnson showed off some of her life recently including multiple photos of the nearly three-month-old Rome as well as her first time back dancing since she gave birth.

The couple welcomed their son on January 10, 2023.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy Opened Up About Their Journey to Conceiving Rome

In a post on Instagram on March 30, 2023, Johnson opened up about the heartwrenching journey she and her husband have been through on their way to welcoming their rainbow baby.

“Our experience trying to conceive was much like a lot of yours.. unexpected, exciting, devastating, and not how we planned,” Johnson wrote alongside multiple photos of herself posing with Rome. “BUT, with as much heartache that followed miscarrying our first pregnancy.. I know without a doubt that it all happened as it should. And although there were many times I questioned WHY and HOW and silently cried when no one knew, I never gave up on my dream of becoming a mother.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, “up to 26% of pregnancies end in miscarriage,” which Johnson references in her post, letting her followers know that they are not alone.

Johnson Was Absent From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Because she was pregnant, Johnson did not participate in “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 just one season after coming in second place alongside JoJo Siwa in the show’s first same-sex partnership. Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Johnson first shared the news with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet at the time.

She added, “But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

They officially welcomed their rainbow baby in January 2023. During an interview with Us Weekly in June 2022, Johnson opened up about the questions and comments she often received from fans about when a baby will come and begged people to stop asking them.

“I think it’s a really insensitive question actually,” she said. “You never know what someone’s going through and the amount of DM’s and comments, you know, ‘When are you going to have a baby?’ It adds pressure, but it’s also nobody’s business.”

She said that people who follow her on social media or even just on “Dancing With the Stars” don’t know what she’s been through or what she and Val “want in the future.”

“You’re adding salt in the wound, so let’s just avoid being in people’s business about that kind of stuff,” she said. “If I’m not asking you, you just probably don’t ask me.”