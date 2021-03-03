Where Val Chmerkovskiy & Former DWTS Champ, Rumored Ex Stand Today

Dancing With the Stars pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy reunited with a former celebrity partner and champion, Rumer Willis, to speak with Dance and Company, his dancing company.

Willis and Chmerkovskiy were rumored to be dating when they were on the show together in 2015. According to Daily Mail, Willis even got a tattoo of the couple dancing together on her arm.

Page Six reported in 2018 that Willis was removing the tattoo after she was reportedly heartbroken after Chmerkovskiy moved on from their rumored relationship. Chmerkovskiy married Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson in 2019.

In a new Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy spoke about Willis and thanked her for taking the time to speak with him.

Willis & Chmerkovskiy Recently Reunited

In a new Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy posted a selfie of he and Willis smiling at Dance and Company.

“Got a chance to reunite with this beautiful soul,” he wrote. “We shared the dance floor again and then sat down to reminisce, reflect, and catch up… from our Mirrorball journey on Dancing With the Stars to touring the country to family affairs. Stay tuned for the combo and the very special conversation exclusively on DANCEAND.CO.”

He added, “Rumer thank you. From the bottom of my heart I have and always will be rooting for you. your potential is limitless only trumped by your humility and kindness. A real gem, through and through. Thank you.”

Willis Recently Opened up About Mental Health

The 32-year-old Mirrorball Champion recently wrote to her followers in a candid post on Instagram.

“Wanted to share something vulnerable because I think it is important to remember there are many sides to everyone and so much we don’t see outside of the lens of social media,” she wrote. “I have been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday but working on learning how to self-soothe.”

She added, “It’s really hard when they get bad and sometimes I feel like I’m dying, I get nauseous and my heart won’t slow down.”

Willis said in the post that she sometimes feels as though she’s dying because of her anxiety.

“It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my [brain],” she wrote. “But I realized the worst thing I can do is try to fight against it or be resistant to it. I have to catch myself when I find myself focusing on just wishing it was somehow different.”

The star added, “So here I am, sitting here feeling like I’m gonna melt, even though I know I won’t and just trying to lean into the discomfort as scary and painful as that is.”

