‘Time to Cancel’ – DWTS Fans Unhappy With Val Chmerkovskiy’s Partner

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is returning for season 31, which fans are excited about. But some of them are not happy about who he is paired with, which is “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey.

Here’s what you need to know about her and why fans are upset:

Val & Gabby Say They’re So Excited For the Show

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 cast was announced on Thursday, September 8. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy and Windey both posted photos together and Windey wrote, “It’s happening!” on her Instagram stories and “Dream team” on Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram post.

In the comments and on her own Instagram stories, Chmerkovskiy’s wife and fellow pro Jenna Johnson wrote, “Ahhhhh!!! So excited to watch these two soar this season on @dancingwiththestars! Get ready to vote for my favorite couple!”

Windey’s “Dancing With the Stars” bio reads:

Gabby Windey is an American television personality who most recently appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” alongside Rachel Recchia as one-half of the series’ first-ever co-lead season! Prior to that, she appeared on season 26 of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” Windey is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a quick wit, substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences. Windey worked throughout the pandemic as an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital, and before that she was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, with her beloved goldendoodle, Leonardo.

Fans Are Very Divided on Windey Being Cast

Some fans are super excited, saying this is their favorite couple of season 31.

“My favorite pro and favorite celeb! This will be ICONIC,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “AAAHHHH I’m so happy you’re going to be on this season! I can’t wait to cheer you guys on!!!”

“Thank you Valentin for being on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ It would never be the same without you. Hope this partner takes you far,” wrote a third fan.

But some fans are not happy to see another member of “Bachelor” nation on the show, wondering why she is considered a “star” and adding that they thought Chmerkovskiy would get paired with TikTok dancing sensation Charli D’Amelio.

“Rename the show ‘Dancing with the Reality Stars’ because they are making up the majority of the ‘stars,'” wrote one fan.

“This long-time #DWTS watcher is just not interested in this season. These ‘celebrities’ are not up to a caliber to justify a subscription to

@DisneyPlus. Influencers and bachelorettes do not interest me at all. Real ‘stars’ aren’t interested either it seems. Time to cancel DWTS,” wrote another fan.

A third fan wrote, “And here I thought with the move [to Disney Plus] would come a lack of ‘Bachelor’ nation contestants.”

“Clearly they’ve run out of ‘stars’. When the pros are bigger draws then the celebs it might be time to hang it up,” wrote a fourth fan.

“She’s so annoying,” added a fifth fan.

“No offense, but I thought that Val would be partnered with Charli. Kind of surprised,” wrote one fan, and another added, “Stupid, can’t stand ‘Bachelor’ stars coming on.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Love Peta Murgatroyd’s Season 31 Pairing