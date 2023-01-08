DWTS Fans Freak Out Over Val Chmerkovskiy ‘Nudes’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy had fans all a-flutter after he joked about “all [his] nudes.”

Val Chmerkovskiy Joked That AI Photos Are ‘Totally Worth’ Letting China Have Access to All His Nude Photos

A recent social media trend has been for people to use Lensa AI to upload their selfies and have their photos transformed into several different creative styles that mimic popular genres of TV and film.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy is one of the latest celebrities to jump on the bandwagon and he liked his results so much that he joked that it was “totally worth” letting China have access to “all [his] nudes.”

When he posted a series of cowboy-themed AI photos to Instagram, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Find me on the next season of @yellowstone or on the prequel of ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ either way these cowboy pics were totally worth me giving China access to all my nudes. Yeehaw.”

The joke here is that China is spying on people through apps, though according to a recent Forbes article, that might not be that far off the mark.

Either way, fans are losing it over both Chmerkovskiy’s AI photos and his joke about nudes.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Freaking Out About the Post

Fans are losing it over Chmerkovskiy’s post. In the comment section, one fan wrote, “‘China access to all your nudes’… Is China ready for that?? …😂,” to which Chmerkovskiy cheekily replied, “I’m big out there.”

To that comment, one fan responded, “We see what you did there” with a laugh-crying emoji and another wrote, “I’m sure you’re big everywhere.” A third fan chimed in with, “‘That’s what she said.'”

“That caption has me dead,” wrote another fan, and one other one wrote, “Save a horse, ride a cowboy.”

A third added, “King, these are fire pics,” and a fourth wrote, “We didn’t even know we needed this.”

One fan simply wrote, “Wait…did you say nudes?”, and another just came right out and asked, “Ummmm, can I have access to all your nudes??”

Several fans really thought he was being serious about “Yellowstone,” with one writing, “No ’cause I literally thought this was a ‘Yellowstone’ promo at first.”

Another wrote, “OMG my mom just goes, ‘Is Val really going to be on “Yellowstone”!?'”

Several fans wrote that Chmerkovskiy bears an uncanny resemblance to Rip Wheeler, a ranch hand on the show who is played by Cole Hauser.

Based on this Instagram photo, they’re not wrong.

One fan even wrote, “Conspiracy theory – @valentin is RIP’s long-lost brother.”

One of the top comments on the post is Val’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy writing, “It’s been documented Chmerkovskiys look good in cowboy hats,” to which one commenter replied, “Chmercovskiy men look good no matter what.”

Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson, who is also a pro on “Dancing With the Stars,” are due to welcome their first child together any day now. They’re having a boy. After Chmerkovskiy finished in 2nd place on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Johnson wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram to her husband and father-to-be Val, praising his skills and saying she was heartbroken that he didn’t win the Mirrorball trophy.

“For the past two years you’ve been in my shoes cheering me on in the finals and being the first person by my side when I walked away empty handed. Tonight I got to feel what that heartbreak feels like… wanting it so badly for you and knowing how hard you worked to get it,” wrote Johnson. “BUT watching you shine this season has made me more proud than ever. You exuded light and sheer joy every time you took the stage. Getting to see you remind all of us who the GOAT of competitive ballroom dancing is, was also a pleasure to watch week after week. Your passion, your drive for perfection, your enthusiasm for “making moments” and making people feel something by your performances are what make you special. And partially why I fell in love with you in the first place.”