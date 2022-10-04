DWTS Pro Is Mindful to Keep His Cool During Rehearsals

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is careful not to upset his partner during rehearsals for season 31.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Val Chmerkovskiy spoke a bit about his intensity and admitted that he is trying to keep things in check while working with Gabby Windey this season.

Chmerkovskiy and Windey seem to get along really well and they have great chemistry. In fact, on the Monday, September 26, 2022, episode of the show, judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Chmerkovskiy that his pairing with Windey is reminiscent of his partnership with Rumer Willis — the two took home the Mirrorball Trophy in season 20.

Chmerkovskiy and Windey have found themselves toward the top of the leaderboard each week, which means they have to continue pushing themselves and finding ways to improve to ensure they stay there. That means, of course, that Chmerkovskiy is going to push a little bit harder.

Chmerkovskiy Admits There’s a Line Between ‘Being Hard & Demanding Accountability’

In his interview with Us Weekly, Chmerkovskiy praised Windey for her work in rehearsals. He also explained his approach with her and said that he’s doing his best to push her without being too mean.

“She’s a great student. She knows how to take direction and she doesn’t take things personally. With me, I think that’s, like, the biggest thing. There’s a very — and I wouldn’t say it’s a thin line — I think it’s a very clear difference between being hard and demanding accountability when it comes to the work that we do on the show. In regards [to] me, at least,” Chmerkovskiy said.

“I try to not to venture into being a dick as much as I can. I do have dick moments, but she thankfully is patient enough to understand that,” he continued, adding, “I’m the first to say that the patience that you want from me when it comes to teaching you how to dance [is] what I would love back,” he continued. “I have moments [that are] not my best moments, but once those moments pass I’ll be the first to make them right. [So] Gabby has been wonderful to work with and I’m only as good as my partner.”

Chmerkovskiy & Windey Are Having a Lot of Fun Together

When they aren’t hard at work, Chmerkovskiy and Windey have been sharing some fun moments with fans on social media. The two have posted quite a few videos and Reels, and have even found some time to take on some TikTok trends.

Jesse Palmer, host of “The Bachelorette,” even popped by the comments section of one of Windey’s Instagram posts to share his thoughts.

“You look like you’re having so much fun!!!” he wrote, adding three red heart emoji.

Beyond that, Windey — who is in a relatively new relationship following her time on “The Bachelorette” — is excited to share these moments with her fiance, too. In an interview with People magazine, she explained that it has been an exciting time for her all around.

“Just me being excited to perform for him, and him to see a different side of me that we don’t get to share with each other every day. And then this last week has been, honestly, like a dream come true,” she told the outlet.

