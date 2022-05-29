Val Chmerkovskiy Criticized for Looking ‘Worn Out’ in New Snaps

Val Chmerkovskiy has been a staple on “Dancing With the Stars” for several seasons, first joining the cast of pros in 2011.

The ballroom dancer has taken home two Mirrorball Trophies over the past decade, one during season 20 with his partner Rumer Willis and again in season 23 with gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Chmerkovskiy also met his wife, Jenna Johnson, on the reality competition show. Johnson joined the program as a troupe member in 2014, and the two ended up falling in love. Chmerkovskiy and Johnson got married in April 2019 and have continued competing on DWTS against one another.

While Johnson is likely to compete on season 31 of DWTS, which is expected to air on Disney+ in the fall 2022, there has been some chatter that Chmerkovskiy is ready to leave the show in the past. Ahead of any casting announcements, some fans have taken to Reddit to criticize Chmerkovskiy, as they feel that he has let himself go.

Some Fans Think Chmerkovskiy is ‘Aging’ Quickly & May Be Ready to Move on From DWTS

A Reddit thread about Chmerkovskiy doing a workout class with Alan Bersten and former DWTS contestant Amanda Kloots took shape on May 13, 2022. In that thread, a few fans discussed Chmerkovskiy’s looks during the outing.

“Val and that hair … Jenna’s in her prime and he’s just starting like he could not give a f*** less about how he looks lol. To each it’s own, i guess. And no, I’m not trying to shame anybody’s looks, i’m just saying,” one Redditor said, adding, “Jenna’s fitness and her overall look is in her prime, Val looks worn out and could careless about keeping his body and head in check lol.”

“These past few seasons Jenna’s had her chance to shine with really great partners but Val seems over DWTS. I’m guessing his next stage would be having a family? He’s mid-30s and having kids would most likely be on his mind. Kinda like Peta and Maks, although Jenna might want to focus on her career for a couple more years whilst she’s in her prime,” someone else added.

“I don’t know what Val’s going through but out of all the pros. I think he is aging the quickest and he’s only 35 . I just now got back into watching the show and when I first recently looked him up. I was shocked,” read a third comment.

Chmerkovskiy Has Said He’s ‘Probably’ Done With DWTS

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight following season 30, Chmerkovskiy admitted that he was “probably” going to leave the show.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with,” he told the outlet.

At the same time, he admitted that things could change. When he was asked if there was anything that could change his mind, he responded simply, “life is dynamic.”

“There’s no burned bridges, there’s nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show. I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love and we’ll see what happens in the future,” he added.

