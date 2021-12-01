Everything The Chmerkovskiy Brothers Have Said About Leaving DWTS

Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy have both been a huge part of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” at different times in their careers. Next season, however, it’s possible that neither of the brothers will be in the ballroom.

Maks Chmerkovskiy has no plans of returning to “Dancing With the Stars,” and Val has said that season 30 was likely the last time he’ll have a celebrity partner in the ballroom. Maks, however, has become a judge on the Ukraine version of the show.

Maks was a professional dancer on the show between seasons 2 through 15, and he officially stepped down before season 16 began, saying he wanted to explore other opportunities. He returned to the show for seasons 23 through 25 but then officially left the show in April 2018.

Read on to learn everything the brothers have said about leaving the U.S. version of “Dancing With the Stars” for good.

Maks Would Not Return As a Pro

Maks said that he does not have the kind of passion that it takes to be a professional dancer on the show anymore in an interview with TV Insider.

He also said he does still love the show in a separate interview with TV Insider.

“It opened doors to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and others,” he told the outlet. “It became a career. We didn’t have this before. Regardless of what it seems like with my relationship with ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’m not going to dwell on that. But I’m personally one of the biggest, if not the biggest fan of the show. I will do anything I can contribute to see it stay on TV because it’s very important to our industry.”

He later said that he’s not planning on a return soon when he spoke with Hollywood Life.

“I’m a professional father, and I want to be that forever,” he told the outlet. “Having said that, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and Maks, I think that we parted ways a long time ago.”

He added, “I think this show is going through a lot and has to figure out to get back to what it was without having to deal with Maks. That’s why I’m not thinking about it, and I think that it also leads me to be free to do other things. Even ‘The Masked Dancer,’ for example, was going on at the same time as ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I’m me. I rep me, I rep dance and everything that it stands for and can be attached to.”

Maks Would Love To Host

Maks and Val talked to Us Weekly about their 2021 tour and about “Dancing With the Stars,” and Maks shared that he is open to a return in a different role.

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.’”

He added, “I personally would love an opportunity to step into any shoes on the production side or in front of the camera. I don’t really necessarily have the passion of leading someone through this incredibly grueling process of three months of getting to the end. I may not have that, but I do have the passion of contributing to dancing, being on television and sticking around.”

Val Told Fans He Was Retiring

A screenshot of Val’s direct messages to one fan on Instagram were screenshotted and posted to Twitter, and in the message to his fan, Chmerkovskiy seemingly confirms the rumors of his upcoming retirement.

“The support of the fam means so much to me,” he wrote. “The energy has been insane and I’m so humbled and grateful. I haven’t felt this in a LONG TIME. I really appreciate everyone, and tbh the love is making me really sad about this being my last one. Love you guys! Please pass that on.”

After he was eliminated from the competition, he doubled down on the comments during a segment on “Entertainment Tonight,” per ET online.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show,” he said during the show. “I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season.”

He also appeared on Olivia Jade’s podcast “Conversations With Olivia Jade,” and he also talked about retiring there, giving some more credibility to the idea that this could be his last season of the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

