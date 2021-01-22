DWTS Pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Favorite Partner of All-Time

Every Dancing With the Stars pro dancer likely has a favorite partner, though they often won’t reveal who it is. Pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy recently revealed his favorite person he’s been partnered with on the show, however.

In his January 13 Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy wished his former partner Ginger Zee a happy birthday and revealed that she was his favorite partner he’s ever had on the show.

“Millions of things I want to say,” he wrote. “Some involve gratitude, others growth, but imma keep remotely short. It’s [Ginger Zee’s] birthday today, and as I reflect on my tenure on DWTS easily my favorite time on the show was being partnered with her.”

Chmerkovskiy Says He’s Enjoyed His Time With Other Partners

In the same Instagram post, Chmerkovskiy talked about enjoying his time on the show with others as well, though he said the time he was partnered with Zee was his favorite overall.

“Of course I’ve had amazing times being partnered with brilliant talented, wonderful people, winning with others, but it was the combination of where I was in my life and where she was in hers,” he shared. “Timing is everything and not only was I lucky to get this 2 months out of pregnancy milk pumpkin hot a** meteorologist who took nothing seriously except being a friend and doing her job, which I made barely bearable almost always but we got to do it in New Yawk City in the spring.”

He added, “I turned 30 she was there Russian restaurant Coney Island I blacked out, she made friends, we became family. I tried to teach her soul, she tried to teach me humility, we both never got the running man challenge, countless hours at the airport and most importantly through injury and ultimately defeat, we made it to the finals and became friends for life.”

Chmerkovskiy Expressed His Love for Zee

Chmerkovskiy continued praising Zee and talking about his favorite times with her during their time on the show and the tour.

“I love this woman,” he wrote. “I love her more than her first child loved crying on LIVE television, that’s what we get for pandering. Ging, you are an absolute stunner of a human! Top to bottom your patience with me that entire season I will never forget. Every ounce of effort, pain, and hardship was wrapped in love and mutual respect. Happy 50th my friend, to 50 more.”

Chmerkovskiy and Zee were partnered up during the 22nd season of Dancing With the Stars, which aired from March 21 to May 24, 2016. They ultimately finished in third place behind Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas and winners Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd.

Chmerkovskiy has also been partnered with Elisabetta Canalis, Sherri Shepherd, Kelly Monaco, Zendaya, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Danica McKellar, Janel Parrish, Rumer Willis, Tamar Braxton, Laurie Hernandez, Normandi Kordei, Victoria Arlen, Nancy McKeon, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Monica Aldama.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 should begin airing sometime in 2021 though no official date has been released.

