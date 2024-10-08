‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Spotted in DWTS Audience & Fans Have Questions

Tom Schwartz was in the audience for a “Dancing With the Stars” taping and fans want to know why.

In an episode that aired on October 7, 2024, the 41-year-old “Vanderpump Rules” star was spotted in the ballroom with his girlfriend Sophia Skoro, 24. The couple attended the taping for the “Soul Train” theme night on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Fans reacted on social media, with some questioning why Schwartz was in the ballroom a year after Ariana Madix competed on season 32 of the show. Others had questions about Schwartz’ much younger girlfriend.

Fans Thought Sophia Skoro Looked Bored Next to Schwartz

After a clip of Schwartz and Skoro applauding DWTS contestant Jenn Tran surfaced online, fans wondered who the couple was there to support. In comments to an Instagram post, one fan wrote, “I wonder who they are close with 🤔🤔🤔🤔.”

“Sophia looked SO bored…and I was wracking my brain on why Schwartz was there,” another added.

“That girl looks so bored,” another wrote.

In a Reddit thread, another commenter questioned if DWTS was “courting” Schwartz for next season. Others noted that there is a “Vanderpump Rules” tie-in to “The Bachelor” franchise, as some of the stars share a publicist.

“Some of the vpr and dwts cast were at a reality tv event Ariana hosted a few weeks ago. I remember Schwartz took a photo with the Bachelor – Joey [Graziadei]? They seemed on friendly terms so that may be the connection and when the invite happened,” one commenter wrote.

Tom Schwartz Said Ariana Madix Crushed It on DWTS

A few fans also noted that Schwartz didn’t attend a “Dancing With the Stars” taping when Madix competed on the show last fall. It should be noted that the two weren’t on the best of terms following the “Scandoval” cheating scandal when Schwartz covered for Madix’s ex, Tom Sandoval .

Still, at the time, Schwartz told People magazine that he was rooting for Madix. “[She’s] absolutely crushing it,” he said of Madix, who landed in third place in the ABC dancing competition.

On an episode of the “Vanderpump Rules: After Show”, Schwartz cracked a joke after Sandoval admitted that being cast on DWTS was also a dream of his. “I actually took ballroom lessons and everything,” Sandoval revealed in March 2024. “I was working on … getting on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for years.”

Schwartz chimed in to suggest, “What about ‘Dancing with the Fallen Stars?’”

Fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay has long expressed her interest in joining DWTS, going so far as to call it her “dream” when talking about it on season 11 of the Bravo reality show. In a March 2024 interview on Heather McDonald’s “Juice Scoop” podcast, Shay claimed she was in serious talks for DWTS season 32 until producers went with Madix instead of her in the aftermath of Scandoval.

Madix responded to Shay’s comments during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that same month. “My thought process is that, if one person from our show gets on it, wouldn’t that help someone else from our show get on it? So you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander and that’s kind of where I’m at with that,” Madix said in March.