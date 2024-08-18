DWTS Couple Moves on After Heartbreaking News

A pair of former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants have made a big family decision. Several days ago, Vanessa Lachey shared the news with their fans. Season 25 DWTS alums Vanessa and Nick Lachey moved away from their home in Hawaii, and it was a bittersweet farewell.

Vanessa Lachey Shared that Hawaii Will Always Have Her Heart

On August 13, Vanessa shared the news in an Instagram post. She wrote, “‘A Hui Hou’ ❤️ Home is where the heart is… Hawai’i, you will always have my heart!”

The season 25 “Dancing with the Stars” alum continued, “Mahalo Nui Loa for 3 beautiful, magical years you gave me and my family! Now, on to the next adventure. Off into the sunset we go!”

The move comes several months after Vanessa’s television show, “NCIS: Hawaii” was canceled, noted E! News.

After the cancellation was announced by CBS, Vanessa admitted in an Instagram Story she felt “gutted, confused, blindsided” by the network’s decision.

People shared that Vanessa started playing the character of Jane Tennant on “NCIS: Hawaii” in 2021. She was the first female lead of the “NCIS” franchise.

The family moved to the state to be close to where she was working.

Vanessa and Nick, who married in 2011, have three children. Their son Camden John is 11 years old, their daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth is 9, and the baby of the family, Phoenix Robert, is 7.

Fans Shared Their Love & Well Wishes for the Family

After Vanessa announced the family’s move, she took to her Instagram Stories to share an additional tidbit.

She explained that she had shown one of her sons a photo she posted, which was of a single pink plumeria flower lying by itself on the ground.

“I showed this pic to my son, he said ‘Wow Mom, that says so much without showing a lot.’ I said, ‘What do you see?’ He said, ‘We are moving, but we are not sad. I see happiness and Aloha coming with us,'” Vanessa wrote.

Under that, she added, “(😩 forever with us!!!).”

On August 15, Entertainment Tonight shared old video footage of Vanessa talking about the family’s plans if she landed the “NCIS” role.

She revealed that before knowing whether she would be working on the show, she told the kids they’d move to Hawaii if she got it. They were all enthusiastic about the idea.

The show lasted for three seasons, and the family was based in Hawaii for those three years.

Vanessa received lots of support in the comments section of her farewell Instagram post.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for your incredible energy, Jane was the heart of our show and you lead the cast beautifully. We should have had a decade to tell her stories, such a shame:( wishing you all the very best! 🌺”

“All the best wishes for the future in your career,” added another fan.

“Mahalo Nui Loa for making a great Jane Tennant. Forever in our hearts, 💗🌺🌈” someone else commented.

“Hawai’i, it’s (sic) community and the 2 school communities your children graced will dearly miss your ohana. Aloha!! Hope your ohana can once again grace our islands as residents or visitors,” read a separate response.