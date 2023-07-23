Vanilla Ice Mentions Miranda Lambert at Atlantic City Show

“Ice Ice Baby” rapper Vanilla Ice mentioned country singer Miranda Lambert during a concert in Atlantic City on July 21, People reported.

“You can take all the selfies you want — this ain’t no Miranda Lambert concert,” said Vanilla Ice, per the outlet. “Turn it around like Miranda hates,” he said at a different point, according to People, referring to concertgoers taking pictures.

Vanilla Ice’s reference came the week after Lambert, 39, chastised a fan at one of her shows in Las Vegas for taking a selfie as she performed her 2016 track “Tin Man.”

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she said. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

A clip of the incident went viral on TikTok, with more than 3.7 million views, nearly 200,000 likes and over 26,000 comments.

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” the “Palomino” singer continued, per the viral TikTok video. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Lambert received some backlash from fans, causing some people to walk out of the show, per New York Post.

Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, competed on season 23 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2016. He was partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson. They were eliminated during week 4, coming in 10th place.

Lambert’s Fan Speaks Out

While Lambert hasn’t issued a statement about the incident, her fan — Adela Calin — said she was “appalled” that the singer put her on blast.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Calin, 43, told NBC News. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

“We just couldn’t get one good picture,” Calin added to NBC News. “We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater.”

Calin posted the picture she and her friends took at the show via Instagram. “These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies,” she captioned the image, shared on July 17.

Lambert Posted to Instagram Since the Incident

Despite some backlash, Lambert isn’t shying away from social media.

On July 22, she posted a video of herself singing with Gwen Sebastian,

Two days earlier, she posted several updates.

In one video she was performing her new song, “If You Were Mine,” at the CMA Fest with Leon Bridges.

Another clip showed her singing “Kerosene” with Avril Lavigne.

Social media users had mixed reactions to Lambert calling out her own fans.

“Imagine being bullied by an entitled mediocre singer after you paid her bills,” one person wrote.

“I guess I won’t be going to any of your concerts. God forbid we spend our hard earned money to make you rich and you scold your fans for taking a picture,” another added.

Then there were those who sided with the country star.

“It was 6 people posed blocking the front of the stage in an intimate venue with no pit area…. what the actual eff did they expect!?!” one person wrote.