DWTS Alum Felt ‘Awful’ About Who Won the Mirrorball on His Season

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Vernon Davis recently opened up about his experience competing on the show. Davis sat down for an interview with Cheryl Burke on the August 19 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

During the rapid fire portion of the interview, Burke asked Davis how he felt about Kaitlyn Bristowe taking home the Mirrorball Trophy. His one-word response? “Awful.” When he was asked if he thought Nelly should have made the finals, he said, “absolutely not.”

Earlier in the podcast, Davis expressed being sad to leave the show so early on.

“Why when I got eliminated, I got emotional because I was shocked because I felt like I should have been there, absolutely because I’m not a dancer. You know, I’m not a dancer. And what I did was impressive. I mean, everyone thought it was impressive,” Davis said.

He went on to say that learning how to ballroom dance was a big thing for him — and that he wanted to win the Mirrorball. Davis explained that he felt that no matter how well he did, other people were always higher than him on the leaderboard.

He and his ballroom pro partner Peta Murgatroyd finished the competition in 11th place.

Vernon Davis Enjoyed His Experience on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although Davis expressed some bold feelings about his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” he really enjoyed the experience and has expressed such.

“Life is all about the unexpected. But I had a great journey. I am definitely down. I will shed some tears. Like, I haven’t gotten used to this young lady [Peta] here. Going in [rehearsals] every day with her, we became attached … I feel like I lost somebody else, it is crazy. I feel that emotion inside but I am holding myself together,” he told ET in 2020, following his elimination.

“You leave everything on a good note, you just smile and shake hands. Whatever comes out, comes out, and that is what life is all about for sure,” he added.

In his 2024 interview with Burke, Davis said that he’d do the show again if given the chance.

Fans Didn’t Think Vernon Davis Should Have Been Eliminated

After they were sent home, Murgatroyd posted a message to her season 29 partner on Instagram.

“My Champ. Love you @vernondavis85 Thank you for a wonderful season filled with laughs, love and light. The silver lining is that I get to keep you as my homie for life….there are so many great things in store for you and I’ll be there cheering you on from the side lines,” she captioned an Instagram post in October 2020.

Dozens of fans expressed disappointment in the comments section.

“Wish they would have voted the other guy off. Loved watching you guys dance,” one person wrote.

“I don’t think they made the right choice,” someone else added.

“I loved you two!!!! Great job but you were eliminated way too soon and I wanted more,” a third comment read.

“DEVASTATED you guys are no longer dancing,” a fourth Instagram user said.

