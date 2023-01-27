DWTS Alum Addresses Rumors They’re Dating Co-Star

Vinny Guadagnino and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Gabby Windey have been publicly flirting for months, and now Guadagnino is opening up about the “great chemistry” they share. He says the two are not dating, however, debunking rumors that have been circulating online.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Guadagnino said he flirts with Windey because of the chemistry they share, but they aren’t dating despite a co-star’s recent comment about going on a double date.

“It takes a lot more for me than just, like, a couple Instagram comments to be dating someone,” the “Jersey Shore” star told the outlet. “But I would go on a double date with her and Jessie and her husband. I would actually go to dinner with Gabby. It’s just that we just met, you know what I mean? It’s not like, anything serious.”

Still, Guadagnino says he has chemistry with Windey.

“We have great chemistry,” Guadagnino told the outlet. “We’re both, like, comedians. So that’s why we get along and that’s also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other.”

Guadagnino Has Previously Opened Up About the ‘Good Chemistry’ With Windey

The “Jersey Shore” star told ET Online that he’d take Windey out if given the opportunity, though he has not yet.

“I would take her on a date one day, there it is,” the 35-year-old reality TV star wrote. “We’re both comedians so that’s where you get a lot of the banter. She’s a comedian, I’m a comedian, but I think that we do have good chemistry and I would take her on a date. We just haven’t had the chance at all.”

At the time, he shared that they were both busy and didn’t have time to go on a date with one another.

According to a report by the U.S. Sun, Guadagnino and Windey were spotted holding hands on January 14, 2023.

Some Fans Want Windey to Date Another ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Costar

Some fans want Gabby Windey to date “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten after seeing a TikTok video posted by Bersten on January 23, 2023.

One fan simply replied, “Date.” While another commented, “I SHIP.”

In the video, Bersten and Windey shoot glares at one another after jokingly bumping into each other. Windey then lip-syncs, “excuse me, brah” along with the audio. Bersten then lip-syncs and replies, “You’re excused! And I’m not your brah.”

The audio is from the 2001 comedy “Zoolander.”

Since announcing her split from her “Bachelorette” fiance, Erich Schwer, Windey has been paired up with multiple men by fans. Windey and Schwer were engaged coming out of the “Bachelorette” finale. People announced their split on November 4, 2022, after weeks of fan speculation. Windey confirmed the split during “Dancing With the Stars.”

When Val Chmerkovskiy, who was Windey’s partner on season 31 of the ballroom dance competition show, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to take a week off from the competition, she was put with Bersten for the week, and fans were quick to notice the two had chemistry, which led them to hope the two would at least go on a date.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.