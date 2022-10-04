DWTS Contestant Concerns Fans After Opening Up About ‘Challenging’ Time

Some fans are concerned about “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino after he received harsh criticism from the judges for the second time on the competition show.

Guadagnino and his partner, Koko Iwasaki, danced the Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones for their “James Bond” week performance. Afterward, judges Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba shared that they didn’t think it was his strongest dance of the season.

Inaba even suggested that he should be rehearsing more, maybe an hour or two a day, she told the couple.

“You were trying very hard and it showed,” Inaba said. “No diss at all, that’s totally full of respect.”

Still, the two earned a low score of 23 out of 40, putting them near the bottom of the leaderboard. They did not end up in the bottom two of the night, though, meaning they move on to dance another day for “Disney+ Night,” which is set to air on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Guadagnino Says the Journey Has Been Challenging

After the show, Guadagnino went live on Instagram to talk to his fans and viewers.

“Hi guys, you saved me again,” he said. “I made it another week on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I had the lowest scores again. This is very challenging. It’s fun, but it is challenging, and there’s a lot that goes into it. And, I’m really on a journey here and you guys are saving me.”

He added that he appreciates everyone voting for him throughout his journey.

“I’m not a dancer, and I just, I don’t know what’s gonna happen every week,” Guadagnino shared on his Instagram Stories. “So, just want to say thank you and I’m going to keep pushing forward, try to find more dances that work for me, that are fun, and keep entertaining you guys, you know? I’m being myself out there, ultimately, and that’s what matters, right?”

In press after the show, Guadagnino agreed that he should work harder.

“Carrie Ann actually said like, ‘Look, you’re in this competition. It’s time you have to really start working on those technical things,’” he told Us Weekly. “And she’s right. Like, my charm and wit and all that stuff, I dunno how far it’s gonna take me. You have to do the technical stuff, which I struggle with, I’m not gonna lie.”

Fans Think Guadagnino Is Sad & Are Worried He’ll Quit

Fans took to Reddit after the show and after the “Jersey Shore” star’s video to share their support and concern for the reality TV star.

“Maybe it’s better he just gets eliminated so he’s out of his misery?” the post reads.

Fans showed their support in the replies.

“he’s reddit user and prob reading this so – VINCENZO, I’m rooting for you., You are doing great so far with the insane schedule,” one person wrote. “Super proud of you. Make sure nicole gets out there next week and don’t let production give you descendants that show blws.”

One person said they want to watch Guadagnino enjoying himself during at least one of the live shows.

“They’re so mean and for what,” one person wrote. “This is why this show bugs me. He’s trying and he’s not a dancer. Meanwhile other people on this show are so over-praised and scored.”

Another person commented, “Aww you can really tell it’s taking a toll on him:( it sucks because he’s most likely not in the best mental space while dancing which is impacting his score.”

Some commented that they thought he might quit the show because of the criticism, but others compared him to season 30 winner Iman Shumpert, who started the season getting low scores but came back around.

“The show is getting harder to watch. They are so critical of the ones who are trying and learning and praise their favorites. It’s called dancing with the stars, not dancing with the pros,” a comment reads.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney+.