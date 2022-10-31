Some DWTS Fans Are Ready to Say Goodbye to Season 31 Competitor: ‘Send Him Home’

The 31st season of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing and fans have already chosen their favorites. Week over week, fans have been casting their votes to help keep people in the competition — but there’s one person that several fans are hoping is eliminated soon — and that’s Vinny Guadagnino.

The “Jersey Shore” star had a rough start to the season, and had received some very low scores from the judges early on. While Guadagnino appears to be improving in some areas, he doesn’t seem to be making any sort of break for the mid-to-top of the leaderboard alongside his pro partner Koko Iwasaki.

Each week, Guadagnino seems to find motivation to make changes and impress the judges, but he’s fallen flat more times than not. This was the case on Michael Buble night, which aired on Monday, October 24, 2022.

“I’m trying to prove to the judges that I really do belong here,” he said during his intro package. However, the reality star didn’t deliver the goods. Dancing a Cha Cha to “Save the Last Dance for Me,” Guadagnino scored a 36/50 and judge Len Goodman called his performance a “mess.”

Now, fans are speaking out about Guadagnino on social media and many are hoping that his time on the show will soon come to an end.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Took to Reddit to Express Their Hopes That Guadagnino Be Next to Leave the Competition

Shortly after the October 24, 2022, episode aired on Disney+, several fans took to a Reddit thread to discuss Guadagnino. Some people think that the reality star should have been eliminated weeks ago — before Joseph Baena.

“He looked absolutely miserable after his dance. Ppl need to put him out of his misery and send him home next week,” one person wrote.

“I almost feel bad for him because he looks miserable and he knows he can’t really dance, it’s just a matter of time. Now he has to through another week of grueling dance practice only to have judges tell him it’s a mess in the end anyway,” another comment read.

“I’m a Jersey Shore fan but even I couldn’t vote for Vinny tonight. He was AWFUL, it’s past time for him to go back to Staten Island,” a third Redditor added.

“Even the comments under his pic on the show’s IG aren’t as favorable towards him now, hopefully that translates into corresponding results next week,” someone else said.

Guadagnino Has Continuously Thanked Fans for Voting for Him

While Guadagnino may not be getting the highest of scores on the show, he maintains that he’s truly trying and that he is giving the competition his all.

“Guys, you saved me again,” he said on his Instagram Stories following the October 3, 2022, show. “I made it another week on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I had the lowest scores again. This is very challenging. It’s fun, but it is challenging, and there’s a lot that goes into it. And I am really on a journey here and you guys are, like, saving me, and keeping me in it with the votes.”

“I really just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

And while some fans may be ready to say goodbye to Guadagnino, there’s one person who truly has his back — his partner.

“It really pays off so much when you see your star be happy after they perform. There’s literally nothing like it,” Iwasaki told Good Morning America in an interview that was published on October 17, 2022.

“He’s really finding his own and he’s really finding out how to emote during dance,” she added.

Of course, there are plenty of fans who see a change in Guadagnino as well, which may be why some people are voting to keep him in the competition.

