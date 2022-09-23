The Advice ‘Worst’ Dancer Received Ahead of Night 1

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022, and fans are already formulating opinions on the celebs as they try out ballroom dancing for the first time.

Night one brought a mixed bag to the program, with some incredibly executed dances, some shockingly harsh criticism, and an elimination. One of the most talked about dances of the night was Vinny Guadagnino salsa with Koko Iwasaki.

The “Jersey Shore” star and his pro partner danced to Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Pregunto,” and while they appeared to be having a ton of fun on the dance floor, the judges weren’t big fans of the performance. Carrie Ann Inaba scored the dance a four as did Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. Derek Hough cut Guadagnino a break and gave him a five.

Although the scores didn’t leave Guadagnino and Iwasaki in last place, several viewers thought that Guadagnino didn’t do a great job and some called it the “worst” dance of the evening. However, he had one person in particular cheering him on — loudly — on social media, and that was his “Jersey Shore” co-star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who competed on season 17.

Here’s what you need to know:

Polizzi Said She Gave Guadagnino Advice Ahead of the Season

After he found out that he was cast on the show, Guadagnino got some sound advice Polizzi.

“I was like, ‘Vinny, this is going to be the best time of your life.’ I’m like, ‘I would go back in a second on that show. It was stressful, but it was amazing.’ I was like, “Enjoy it, have the best time, but know that it is stressful and it’s fun,” Polizzi told People magazine.

She added that she thought that Guadagnino would do a great job because he has rhythm.

“I feel like Vinny will definitely be amazing just because I feel like, out of all of us, he’s the best dancer because it comes naturally to him,” she said.

She went on to say that people had to vote for Guadagnino. “I was like, ‘Vinny, you better be top five.’ We got to vote for him. People got to vote for Vinny,” she told the outlet.

Guadagnino ended up being safe for the night and will compete with Iwasaki week two.

Guadagnino Felt He Didn’t Do His Best

While it seems clear that nerves played a role in most night one performances, Guadagnino spoke out about the harsh criticism he received.

“It wasn’t my best pass at it. I didn’t think I did that bad, honestly, but we’re gonna do our thing. I kind of like being the underdog now — start a little fire in me,” he told reporters after his dance on Monday evening, according to Us Weekly.

“I’m definitely not a technical dancer. So if they’re gonna look at all the technique, technical things, like, I definitely have room for improvement, but the fans came out to vote and that’s what’s most important. I’ve really felt the love this week more than like a lot of times ever in my career doing this,” he told Us Weekly directly.

And Guadagnino still has Polizzi’s support.

“I DISAGREE WITH THE JUDGES!!! Vinny did freakin amazing, everyone vote!” Polizzi tweeted on Monday night.

