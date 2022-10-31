‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Confused & Upset After Halloween Night Elimination

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing with the Halloween episode airing on Monday, October 31, 2022. With only 8 couples left after the episode, some fans were upset about how everything went down.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 8 “Halloween Night” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

Going into the team dances, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko were at the top of the leaderboard and Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki were at the bottom. They were both in the team with the lowest scores, meaning they did not have as many extra points added to their totals.

After the team dances, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas were at the top of the leaderboard, and Guadagnino and Iwasaki were still at the bottom.

Ultimately, the bottom two of the week were Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong and Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev and the judges chose to save D’Amelio and Chigvintsev, sending Sparks and Armstrong home.

Sparks called the experience “life-changing” after she received a standing ovation from the crowd. She vowed to do more dancing and thanked Armstrong for his help throughout the competition.

Some fans weren’t happy with how everything shook out, however.

Fans Think Vinny Guadagnino Should Have Been Sent Home

The fact that Jordan lost her spot because of Jersey Shore fans, makes me upset. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/fYoyo2Cype — karen account (@thekarenaccount) November 1, 2022

After the elimination, fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on which couple should have gone home, with many people specifically calling out Vinny Guadagnino.

“Love Vinny but it’s time to go. Koko can’t choreograph. Jordan didn’t deserve to go home tonight,” one person commented on Reddit.

A tweet from a confused fan reads, “who keeps voting for vinny- #dwts.”

Some people were upset with Goodman for his choosing to save D’Amelio over Sparks.

“I hate this voting system cause either way Len’s vote ends up being the only one that counts??? Like it doesn’t make sense to me,” one person wrote on Reddit.

One person tweeted, “Jordin has been a strong contestant this entire competition. Heidi has had low scores and been in the bottom two TWICE now. How was she saved over Jordin??”

Fans have been calling for Guadagnino’s exit for weeks.

One person declared that the elimination “ruined Halloween.”

What Dances Were Performed by the Bottom Two on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Night?

For their final dance, Armstrong and Sparks danced a tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Goodman complimented the performance and dubbed it Sparks’s best performance to date, and they earned a score of 36 out of 40 from the three judges.

D’Amelio and Chigvintsev performed the tango to “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE.” They earned praise from Derek Hough, who called the performance their “best dance” yet, though Carrie Ann Inaba did not agree.

They earned a total of 37 out of 40 from the judges.

Both couples were in Team Wicked, which earned fewer points from the team dance than their counterpart, Team Scream, pushing them down lower on the leaderboard than they were going into the team dances.

Next week, the eight remaining couples will tackle “90s Night” in hopes of earning votes from viewers and making it through to the next round.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.