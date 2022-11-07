‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Sad Following Week 9 Double Elimination

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are expressing their disappointment after the Monday, November 7, 2022, double elimination on “’90s Night.”

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers are below for season 31 episode 9, “’90s Night,” of “Dancing With the Stars” follow. Do not read on if you don’t want parts of the episode spoiled for you.

At the end of the night, the couple with the lowest combined scores and votes was automatically sent home. The next two couples with the lowest combination was in the bottom two for the night.

The couple who were automatically sent home was Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev.

The bottom two at the end of the night were Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater and Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki. The judges chose to save Donovan and Slater.

Some fans expressed their feelings about the eliminations on social media.

Fans Were Sad for Vinny Guadagnino & Heidi D’Amelio Following the Elimination

heidi/artem & vinny eliminated?! that’s so sad 🥲 praying charli wins the whole thing. #DWTS — emma. 🎅🏻 (@heelemma) November 8, 2022

Though some fans have been waiting for Guadagnino to be sent home, others were sad to see his time on the competition end.

“Oh no, Vinny! I’m so sad to see you go. You were so fun to watch and I enjoyed every dance! #dwts,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person tweeted, “I’m so sad to see Vinny go, but it’s okay Trevor is leaving next week. He’s legit in the bottom every single week.”

Some people thought his time had come but were still sad to see the “Jersey Shore” star leave the show.

“I’m gonna miss Vinny so much on my screen but those eliminations were fair,” one person wrote on Reddit after the show.

Guadagnino and Iwasaki had a rough time throughout the season when it came to earning high scores from the judges. The week before their elimination, Carrie Ann Inaba told Iwasaki that her choreography needed work, and fans had been calling for Guadagnino to be sent home for weeks for his low scores.

Until this week, he’d been kept out of the bottom two by votes from viewers.

Some fans were also sad to see D’Amelio be sent home. She was near the top of the leaderboard for weeks, but the judges critiqued her for not showing enough emotion in her dances.

“so sad to see Heidi go but she absolutely did an amazing job #dwts,” one person tweeted after the episode.

Another person wrote, “Oh so sad! @heididamelio you were amazing. I’m a new fan. Love you and @artemchigvintsev!!! I did vote for you. So sorry!! #dwts”

What Songs & Dances Were Performed on ’90s Night? Who Was at the Top of the Leaderboard?

While judge scores don’t count for everything, they do play a role in which contestants are sent home at the end of the night.

Eliminated contestants are determined by the number of votes received by viewers combined with the score earned from dancing throughout the night.

Here’s what the leaderboard looked like at the end of the night:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson danced a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men, original score: 40 out of 40, final score: 45

danced a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men, original score: final score: Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas danced a tango to “Song 2” by Blur, original score: 40 out of 40, final score 45

danced a tango to “Song 2” by Blur, original score: final score Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced a samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls, original score 37 out of 40, score after relay: 42

danced a samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls, original score score after relay: Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a samba to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin, original score: 40 out of 40

danced a samba to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin, original score: Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater danced a salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, original score: 34 out of 40, total score: 39

danced a salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, original score: total score: Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart performed a jazz dance to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode, original score: 39 out of 40

performed a jazz dance to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode, original score: Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev performed a contemporary dance to “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette: 35 out of 40

performed a contemporary dance to “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette: Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki danceed a tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway, original score: 29 out of 40

The episode also featured relay dances, enabling the winning couples to five extra points. Here’s how they shaped up:

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko vs. Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Cha cha to “Ice Ice Baby” performed live by Vanilla Ice, winner: Shangela

Cha cha to “Ice Ice Baby” performed live by Vanilla Ice, winner: Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki vs. Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Samba to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed live by En Vogue

Samba to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed live by En Vogue Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev vs. Wayne Brady and Witney Carson : Samba to “Shoop” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa

: Samba to “Shoop” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas vs. Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Salsa to “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed live by Kid ‘N Play

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.