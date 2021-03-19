A DWTS Alum Blames Her Pro Partner For Their Elimination

On the premiere episode of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, the hostess with the mostest observed that she and her two dinner guests, Vivica A. Fox and Lance Bass, have one big thing in common — they have all competed on Dancing With the Stars, which they all agreed is one of the hardest things they’ve ever done. And Fox lamented being eliminated so early on in the season, saying she thinks she was kicked off because of her professional partner.

Here’s what she had to say.

Fox Said Her Partner Asked For Too Much

Fox appeared on season three of Dancing With the Stars alongside professional dancer Nick Kosovich. She told Vanderpump and Bass that she “made it to week four” and “was a sore loser” when she got eliminated. Fox has a dance background — she was on Soul Train back in the early 1980s. So she was a little disgruntled about being eliminated so early in the season, especially because she thought Kosovich was a big reason why she was eliminated.

“[My partner was] Nick Kosovich and [he was] one of the main reasons why we got kicked off,” said Fox, adding, “Because you got to play the game. My partner made too many requests.”

Bass echoed Fox’s sentiments, saying that he and his partner, Lacey Schwimmer, who finished third in season seven, felt all season that the judges did not like them — and then one of the judges confirmed it at the after-party for the season seven finale. Schwimmer departed the show after season 12; Kosovich never appeared on Dancing With the Stars again after season three.

Vanderpump, who competed in season 16 with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and with whom she admitted to having an “emotional affair,” lamented that she was always in the bottom three and how hard the show really is — much harder than you think it will be going into it. Fox agreed, saying she trained very hard for the show, which is another reason it was tough to be eliminated early.

“I was working out six hours a day, three in the morning and three in the evening. I did a whole cartwheel thing with one of my routines,” said Fox, though she did add later that training for Kill Bill was definitely harder than Dancing With the Stars. She said her Kill Bill training was “like training for the Olympics.”

Fox Used to ‘Sneak’ Up to LA to Appear on ‘Soul Train’

In an interview with the Soul Train YouTube channel, Fox recalled that she would “sneak” up to Los Angeles to get on the show while she was going to community college like she had promised her mother she would.

“Who didn’t want to be on Soul Train growing up?” said Fox, talking about how while she was in community college in southern California, she would sneak up to Los Angeles “as often as possible” to get on Soul Train.

“Me being on Soul Train dancing, it was surreal,” Fox continued. “The very first thing I thought was amazing was when Don Cornelius walked out. It was kind of like ‘wow’ … and then just to be on TV, to see yourself! Soul Train was the hit, hot show to be on.”

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021. Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

