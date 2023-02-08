DWTS Cast Member Welcomes Baby Boy With Unusual But Special Name

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” cast member and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who just became a father for the second time. He and his partner Megan Denise have welcomed their second son together and the two boys have a pair of unusual names.

Here’s what you need to know:

Von Miller’s 2nd Son is Named Victory On the Anniversary of His Super Bowl Win

God is so Good🏆🙏🏾 https://t.co/mF46y4sV0l — Von Miller (@VonMiller) February 8, 2023

On his Instagram stories and Twitter, Miller, who competed on season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” revealed that he and his partner, Megan Denise, welcomed their second son at 2:42 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, which was actually almost a week early, according to the photo of the hospital record that Miller shared.

The baby’s name is Victory and on the stories, Miller wrote, “Victory B’Vsean Miller. Victory, born the same day as Super Bowl 50.”

On February 7, 2016, Miller, quarterback Peyton Manning and their fellow Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl L (50) in Santa Clara, California. They won 24-10 in the game where Manning became the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl with more than one team — he won once with the Indianapolis Colts and once with the Broncos.

In Super Bowl 50, Miller had a big game — in fact, it was so huge that he was named Super Bowl MVP, only the fourth time since 1967 that a linebacker has won the Super Bowl MVP trophy. In Super Bowl 50, Miller had six tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Victory Miller Joins Big Brother Valor Miller

Miller and Denise welcomed their first son in August 2021, a baby boy named Valor. When Miller spoke to CBSN Denver about becoming a father, he praised Denise and how impressed he was by the whole delivery process.

“It was a great, great labor, great delivery. I was super impressed by Meg, you know the job she did,” Miller said, adding, “I always knew how hard it was to have a kid, but when you sit there and witness it and see all the things that go into it, like, I was just blown away. I was super impressed by, you know, how strong she was, and how she was just able to just push through all of that stuff.”

On Valor’s 1st birthday, August 16, 2022, Miller posted a video of himself with Valor on Instagram and wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Valor! I love you more than anything else in this world! Right or Wrong, daddy’s ALWAYS got your back!”

Miller and Witney Carson finished in 7th place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 22. When they got eliminated, Miller told E! News that it was “such a special experience” and he praised Carson as being a terrific coach.

“I’m feeling great. It’s been such a special experience. Working with Witney, it’s been special week in and week out. I got to work with the team, got to work with all the guys this week and that was special, working with Nyle [DiMarco] and Wanya [Morris] and Antonio [Brown]. It’s been a special week. It’s not too bad [getting eliminated]. I’m sad that I couldn’t deliver on my end for Witney, she’s a great coach, a great leader. I just wanted to be great on my end, wasn’t able to do it. But the competition is so, so high here, anybody can win,” said Miller.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.