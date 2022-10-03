How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Season 31 Week 2

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing are relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition.
The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.
There will be one elimination during the third week of the competition, which is James Bond night, so the couples are relying on the live vote to make it through to the next round.
During the episode, scores from the judges are combined with votes from viewers to decide which couple will be the one sent home at the end of the night.
How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestants
There are two ways to vote for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.
First, you can visit DisneyPlus.com/vote and select your favorite couple after creating an account or logging in to your existing account. No Disney Plus subscription is required to vote.
Second, you can simply text in to vote. To text to vote, text the contestant’s name to the number 21523.
Here is how to vote for each celebrity:
- Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach: Text JOSEPH to 21523
- Selma Blair & Sasha Farber: Text SELMA to 21523
- Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Text WAYNE to 21523
- Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke: Text SAM to 21523
- Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Text CHARLI to 21523
- Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev: Text ARTEM to 21523
- Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten: Text JESSIE to 21523
- Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki: Text VINNY to 21523
- Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel: Text CHERYL to 21523
- Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Text SHANGELA to 21523
- Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong: Text JORDIN to 21523
- Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Text GABBY to 21523
- Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Text DANIEL to 21523
- Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Text TREVOR to 21523
Voting closes after the last performance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per person, per couple, per voting method, meaning that each person can vote for their favorite couple up to 20 times, per the rules.
All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 James Bond Night Performances
Here are all the performances you can expect to see on James Bond Night:
- Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for pro Daniella Karagach) will dance the Argentine Tango to “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith from the movie Spectre.
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will dance the Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will dance the Tango to “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will dance the Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco from Spectre
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will dance the Rumba to “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will dance the Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys from Quantum of Solace
- Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will dance the Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell from Casino Royale
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones
- Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel will dance the Rumba to “Diamonds are Forever” by Shirley Bassey
- Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will dance the Rumba to “GoldenEye” by Tina Turner
- Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong will dance the Rumba “License to Kill” by Gladys Knight
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna.