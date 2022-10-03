How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Season 31 Week 2

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing are relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition.

The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.

There will be one elimination during the third week of the competition, which is James Bond night, so the couples are relying on the live vote to make it through to the next round.

During the episode, scores from the judges are combined with votes from viewers to decide which couple will be the one sent home at the end of the night.

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestants

There are two ways to vote for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

First, you can visit DisneyPlus.com/vote and select your favorite couple after creating an account or logging in to your existing account. No Disney Plus subscription is required to vote.

Second, you can simply text in to vote. To text to vote, text the contestant’s name to the number 21523.

Here is how to vote for each celebrity:

Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach: Text JOSEPH to 21523

Selma Blair & Sasha Farber: Text SELMA to 21523

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Text WAYNE to 21523

Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke: Text SAM to 21523

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Text CHARLI to 21523

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev: Text ARTEM to 21523

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten: Text JESSIE to 21523

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki: Text VINNY to 21523

Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel: Text CHERYL to 21523

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Text SHANGELA to 21523

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong: Text JORDIN to 21523

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Text GABBY to 21523

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Text DANIEL to 21523

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Text TREVOR to 21523

Voting closes after the last performance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per person, per couple, per voting method, meaning that each person can vote for their favorite couple up to 20 times, per the rules.

All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 James Bond Night Performances

Here are all the performances you can expect to see on James Bond Night: