WATCH: Cody Rigsby’s DWTS Week 2 Salsa With Cheryl Burke

For “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, week 2, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby had a last-minute hiccup after his original pro partner, Cheryl Burke, tested positive for COVID. The show decided to let Rigsby continue in the competition and the judges issued scores based on the rehearsal footage they had of Burke and Rigsby.

They danced a salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello. The video and judges’ comments are below.

Rigsby & Burke Earned a 24 Out of 40

The rehearsal footage was actually pretty solid for being a rehearsal. They earned four 6s for a 24 out of 40, which was good to tie them for 8th place for this week and tied for 8th place overall. Here is what the judges said:

“Cheryl, I wish you a really speedy recovery. That was full of razzle-dazzle, lots of salsa content, which I always like to see. It was crafted well and it was danced well, well done,” said Len Goodman.

“For rehearsal, that was really, really good … I could really imagine that routine in the ballroom … great job, really, really well done, Cody,” said Derek Hough.

“There were a few issues … but even the Pepto-Bismol shoes could not take away from your talent,” said Bruno Tonioli.

Carrie Ann Inaba was actually the strictest judge here, saying, “It was a little bit lackluster … but we have to hold it to the standards of what everybody else is doing in the ballroom. It was a good job, lots of content but not fantastic.”

Some fans were mad that Rigsby and Burke only got a 24, with one writing, “Honestly, I find it odd that Cheryl and Cody are being judged off their rehearsal performance. Performing publicly makes a huge difference and it would’ve shown in their actual performance. They deserved more than 6’s.”

Another thought they should not have been scored based on rehearsal, writing, “I’m sorry, but that’s BS that Cody and Cheryl were given official scores based on their practice salsa. To be fair, they should have waited until they were both healthy, and given proper scores at the end of the quarantine. TBH they deserve better.”

Fans Were Upset About Rigsby Continuing In the Competition

Ahead of the live show, fans were upset that Rigsby wasn’t being made to withdraw from the competition since he had been exposed to Burke in rehearsals prior to her positive test.

But at the top of the live show, host Tyra Banks said that Rigsby was quarantining because of being in close contact with Burke, but that they were not eliminated from the competition. In an Instagram story prior to the show, Rigsby sent all his love to Burke.

“Friends, what a crazy weekend we’ve had. First and foremost, I want to send all my love and thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke. We’ve spoken a few times, she seems to be in good spirits and feeling well, but I’ve been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be. It can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts,” said Rigsby, adding, “Don’t forget to vote for us this evening … have a great night, I’ll see you in the ballroom.”

Burke must quarantine for 10 days after she tested positive and began exhibiting symptoms, so she should be able to resume rehearsals with Rigsby on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

