Watch DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Find out He’s Going to Be a Father

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared a touching video of her telling her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy that she was pregnant.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023, but that means there is a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

Now, Johnson has shared an emotional video of her sharing the news of her pregnancy with her husband, family, and friends.

In her first YouTube video, Johnson shared that she’s always wanted to start a YouTube channel and that she wanted to document her pregnancy.

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy Struggled With Infertility

Finding Out We're Pregnant! One of the absolute BEST days of my life! Here's how I found out I was pregnant, how I told my husband, and how we told our families and friends! 2022-08-23T00:33:51Z

Johnson started off the video with a backstory, sharing that she and Chmerkovskiy struggled with infertility for two years before conceiving and announcing their pregnancy.

Johnson shared that one week after she and Chmerkovskiy took a trip to Cabo, she went to visit her parents and sisters in Utah. She had “one of the worst mental breakdowns” while on the trip.

“I was emotionally spent. I was with my sisters, and I remember specifically, this one day, I could just not stop sobbing. I was just overwhelmed by the fact that I was the only kid in my family that didn’t have kids yet. I didn’t see any hope,” Johnson said in the video.

She shared that her family has been her “backbone” during her journey of trying to conceive.

Chmerkovskiy Got Emotional After Seeing the Positive Tests

Johnson shared herself looking at multiple positive pregnancy tests. Then, she said she called her sisters to tell them that she was pregnant. After the week she’d had in Utah, she said her sisters told her to go take a blood test at the doctor’s office.

Then, she shared the clip of Chmerkovskiy finding out that he’s going to be a father.

“I wanted to tell him in a way that he wasn’t going to expect it,” Johnson shared, adding she bought small Air Force One sneakers and gave Chmerkovskiy a shoebox with those and the pregnancy tests.

Chmerkovskiy can be seen opening the box.

“How small are these shoes?” he asks. “Are you serious?” he adds, turning to Johnson with a huge smile on his face when he realizes what’s in the box.

The couple embraced, and then Chmerkovskiy picked up his dog.

“You’re gonna be a sister!” he says excitedly to the pup.

Johnson said it was one of the best nights of her life.

The video goes on to show Chmerkovskiy and Johnson telling their family members that they’re having a baby. She also showed Lindsay Arnold’s and JoJo Siwa’s touching reaction to the news.

Johnson Is ‘Sad’ to Miss Season 31

Johnson is sad that she’ll be missing “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Johnson told ET Online early on in her pregnancy that she thought she might be able to still compete in season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but she has since made it clear that will not be the case.

Johnson hosted a question and answer session on Instagram on August 17, 2022, and she was asked by a fan how she feels about missing the upcoming season.

“I’m obviously so sad that I won’t be dancing this season BUT I am sooo excited to watch and cheer everyone on…” she wrote. “Especially my hubby! I’m also excited to have a second to revamp, get inspired and bring my most creative self next season.”

Chmerkovskiy is likely to return for the upcoming season, though there have been no official announcements when it comes to the entire professional cast.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

