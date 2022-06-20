‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Reunite for Mesmerizing Performance [WATCH]

Several “Dancing With the Stars” pros reunited for a performance at a charity event for the BMA Foundation on June 11, 2022.

Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Artem Chigvintsev, Britt Stewart, and Gleb Savchenko were each at the event, where they performed multiple times, including one group number.

The BMA foundation is a foundation in Kansas City that advocates for children’s charities as well as animal welfare, according to the website.

Watch the Group Performance

Master Dance 2022 BMA Dine & Dance With The Stars 2022-06-13T19:28:53Z

The group performance included all five of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

Later in the night, Savchenko and Stewart performed a Rumba together, Chingvintsev and Slater performed the Argentine Tango, and Farber and Slater performed a Cha Cha together.

Fans took to Reddit to chat about the performances.

“I love these!!!! ❤️❤️❤️😍😍 I also read the charity broke previous fund raising records this year as well, so way to go!!,” one person wrote. Another commented, “OMG, that Rumba with Gleb and Britt though!” Over the weekend, professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov also participated in a charity event, they shared on their Instagram stories. They were joined by former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and “The Office” alum Kate Flannery as well as professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. Flannery shared the event, which was held in support of No Kid Hungry and called “Dance to End Hunger.” “Great Charity,” Flannery wrote in a separate Instagram post. “@nokidhungry @rideevents Dancing With the Stars was well represented last night!… Great job @pashapashkov & @daniellakaragach and thanks for the dip, @glebsavchenkoofficial.”

The Event Has Led to Speculation About Slater and Farber’s Relationship

Speculation has run rampant when it comes to Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s relationship. The two have been married for years, though some fans think they have split.

The speculation started in the middle of season 30 of the reality ballroom dance competition. Farber was partnered with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee while Slater was partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen.

Now, some fans commented on the thread about their dance to speculate.

“Sometimes things seem so hopeful – pretty sure she’s still living there and they looked like they were having fun together last week dancing and rehearsing for this event,” one person wrote. “They also kind of look to be color coordinated together for this event. Then you see them not even sitting by each other and it’s like what is happening.”

Another person said that they think they live together, though they’re not sure they’re still together.

“I think they are split up and living together as roommates/friends until whenever they make the decision to make things public,” they added. “Maybe they are still trying to work things out, but somehow I have my doubts (though I’d love to be wrong). I honestly think their lives have just moved in different directions in terms of what they want at this stage.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

