WATCH: Wayne Brady’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere Performance

Wayne Brady has taken on the ballroom in his premiere performance of “Dancing With the Stars.” He is performing alongside professional dance​ partner Witney Carson.

The performance garnered an overall score of 29. Carrie Ann Inaba awarded 7 points, Bruno Tonioli awarded 8 points, Derek Hough awarded 7 points and Len Goodman awarded 7 points.

The duo performed cha-cha to “Bad Mama Jama,” donning gold costumes.

As for why he finally agreed to participate in the dancing competition, Brady admitted, My grandmother, who raised me; she just left me. And this was one of her favorite shows. So, I’m doing it to make my grandmother proud.”

Brady is no stranger to performing live, having starred on Broadway in “Kinky Boots,” “Hair” and “Chicago.”

You have to engage your back and your chest up and then make sure that your shoulder is up. But, by the time that I’m finished with this show, they’re going to call me Wayne ‘Man, that’s a good frame’ Brady.’

