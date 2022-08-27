Superstar Comedian & Actor Announced as DWTS Pro Witney Carson Season 31 Partner

Witney Carson is a fan-favorite professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” and she’s been paired with a big-name celebrity on season 31 of the show.

Carson was one of the first professional dancers announced as cast members for season 31 of the show, as she was featured heavily in the promotional content ahead of the season’s cast announcements.

The dancer moved to Los Angeles for the season, bringing along her son, Leo, and her husband, Carson McAllister. Now, according to insider Kristyn Burtt’s website, DanceDishWithKB, Carson has been paired with a big-name partner for season 31.

Comedian & Actor Wayne Brady Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Wayne Brady was seen entering the “Dancing With the Stars” studio ahead of season 31 wearing the face-shielding visors that celebrities use to hide their identities heading into the studio.

Eagle-eyed fans and Burtt named the celebrity as Brady.

According to Burtt, he is set to be partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson for the upcoming season.

Brady is a comedian, actor, and singer who first came to be a household name while participating in the comedy TV series “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” Later, he hosted “The Wayne Brady Show,” “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Recently, the five-time Emmy Award winner starred as Lola in the musical “Kinky Boots” at the Hollywood Bowl. He was also Lola when the musical was on Broadway in 2015, 2016, and 2018. Needless to say, he has plenty of experience performing, including dancing, in front of a crowd.

Who Else Is On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

When it comes to celebrities, five of 15 names have been announced or leaked.

The first celebrity that joined “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 was TikTok star and influencer Charli D’Amelio.

D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi, are both set to join the cast for the upcoming season, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Heidi and Charli will be competing against one another on the upcoming season of the show.

According to Burtt, deaf actor Daniel Durant and actor and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger Joseph Baena will also be members of the cast.

The first cast announcement for the season came in the form of hosts and judges. Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will each be returning to the ballroom. They’ll be joined by host Tyra Banks and new co-host and former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

So far, professional dancers who will be on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” include Carson, Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, and Britt Stewart.

The troupe will also be making a return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31. Though not officially made by Disney+, the announcement was posted by Burtt.

The cast members set for the troupe are returning troupe member Ezra Sosa, long-time pro Sasha Farber, “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 winner Alexis Warr, and new addition to the “Dancing With the Stars” family, Kateryna Klishyna.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

