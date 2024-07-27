DWTS Alum Lands New Reality Show After Nearly Winning Mirrorball

A former “Dancing with the Stars” finalist recently debuted a new reality television show that is based on his family’s unusual home life. Season 31 DWTS star Wayne Brady finished in third place with his professional dancer partner, Witney Carson. Now, he’s headlining a new show of his own.

Wayne Brady’s New Series Focuses on ‘The Core Four’

On July 11, ET Online shared the scoop on Brady’s new show. The series is titled “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” and airs on Freeform.

The series will give viewers a taste of the unique composition of Brady’s family home life. “We are not a regular nuclear family,” he noted.

“The Core Four,” as the “Dancing with the Stars” alum refers to his crew, is made up of Brady, his ex-wife and business partner, their daughter, and his ex-wife’s life partner.

Mandie Taketa is Brady’s business partner and ex-wife, and their 21-year-old daughter is Maile. Jason Michael Fordham is Taketa’s partner, and he used to work as a dancer for Brady, as well.

NBC News notes that viewers will also see bits of Sundance-Isamu, who is Fordham and Taketa’s adopted young son.

“Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” showcases the family’s unique home life, but that’s not all. In addition, it will give viewers insight into Brady now living as openly pansexual.

“I don’t want to be depressed anymore,” Brady shared in the trailer for the show. He added, “I don’t want to feel this weight anymore.”

In August 2023, Brady talked with People about his decision to come out publicly as pansexual. He explained, “I love all people equally, and now that includes myself.”

The Trevor Project explains, “Pansexuality is defined as an attraction to people of any gender or to people regardless of their gender.”

The new series shows Brady opening up about being pansexual with people he’s close to, such as his mother.

The DWTS Alum’s New Show Gets Rave Reviews From His Fans

The first episode of “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” debuted on Freeform on July 24. Each episode will be made available on Hulu the day after it airs on Freeform.

The initial reaction to the debut episode of the series seems quite positive.

One viewer commented on Instagram, “I just finished watching the first episode. I look forward to seeing more…Your family is beautiful!”

“OMG I watched the show…and loved it 🔥🔥❤️ the whole family 😍can’t until the next episode,” shared another viewer.

“🙌🏾 loved it & the family 💙 I’m definitely locked in, 🔐 🙌🏾” wrote a different supporter.

Quite a few fans commenting on Instagram noted they have loved Brady for years and immediately became hooked on the new show.

Previews have shown the series is not all fun and games. There are emotional moments in the show, too, as Brady embraces the opportunity to live authentically with his sexual orientation.

TV Guide currently lists a total of six episodes for “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.” Throughout the six episodes, the family will grieve a difficult loss, celebrate Mother’s Day, struggle with Maile growing up and expressing herself, and do some traveling.

NBC News noted that Taketa and Brady are executive producers of the series. Outsiders previously approached the duo with ideas for creating a sitcom based on their lives.

However, none of the proposals felt quite right to them. Now, they’ve found a way to showcase their family on their own terms, and they seem to have hit the right mark with it.